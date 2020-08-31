Highland senior housing slated for council action on Monday

Final action is not expected tonight, however, because state law prohibits a rezoning ordinance to be approved on the same day it is introduced.

The proposal has been highly controversial among residents and also, apparently, among some family members of Scheeringa Farms.

In advance of tonight's special meeting, Scheeringa Farms & Greenhouses LLC has been posting on various Highland Facebook pages imploring people to oppose the project.

In part, its initial post says, "Meanwhile, within the last two weeks, and the selling of some other properties and with the great help of our great customers, we are now financially able to purchase this 20 acres!"

The post goes on to express wishes to preserve the heritage of four generations of the family's farming the land.

The complex would occupy the eastern six acres and the remaining land could be leased back to the Scheeringa family to continue farming, David Smith, Russell's vice president of development services, said earlier this year.

The proposal has also been controversial among council members — to the level of potential legal action — as they are split on whether to approve or reject the complex.