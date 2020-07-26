You are the owner of this article.
Highland seniors complex clears first round
Highland Town Hall

Shown is the Highland Town Hall.

 John J. Watkins, Times file photo

HIGHLAND — A developer seeking to build a senior citizen housing complex has cleared the first hurdle toward approval.

The Plan Commission, following a public hearing, unanimously approved petitions by Russell Construction of Davenport, Iowa to rezone the land and create a two-lot subdivision.

The firm has a contingent agreement to buy the parcel from Scheeringa Farms.

If the senior living center gains ultimate approval from the Town Council, it would sit immediately north of Strack & Van Til between Cline Avenue and Kleinman Road.

The commission recommended rezoning the 15-acre strip of farmland from large single-family residential to a multi-family residential planned unit development. Such designation gives the town greater control of the project's features if it gains ultimate approval.

The complex would occupy the eastern six acres and the remaining nine acres could be leased back to the Scheeringa family to continue farming, David Smith, Russell's vice president of development services, said earlier this year.

The Plan Commission approval was for the first of two phases, with the second phase requiring future approval.

"The first phase ... would consist of a three-story residential care facility consisting of 136 units broken up into 60 independent, 55 assisted, and 21 memory care units," said Building Commissioner Ken Mika.

He added that the second phase would be a continuation of the project's first half.

Phase one would cost around $40 million.

Attorney James Wieser, representing Russell, said quality of life for seniors is important and it's expected most complex residents of the complex would be Highland seniors age 50 and older.

Russell made numerous changes to its original plan, including shrinking a proposed four-story building to three stories.

The complex also was reconfigured to permit easier access to fire trucks.

"It's much more aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly," Wieser said. "The project is now laid out in an 'H' format" for better traffic flow.

There would be two main entrance/exits at the complex: from Cline Avenue and from a newly reconstructed Ernie Strack Drive.

This road, which would be given to the town by Russell, would become an official town road after being reconstructed by the town and shifted about 40 feet to the south to line up with the entrance road to the Boulevard Estates subdivision.

The 40 feet sit on the property of Ken Scheeringa, who has thus far been reluctant to sell it.

While officials say the town would consider buying the land from him via eminent domain, if necessary, Scheeringa said he did not rule out an agreement to sell and said he last spoke with Wieser about 18 months ago.

He said he hasn't heard anything since then.

