Highland seniors complex clears first round

He added that the second phase would be a continuation of the project's first half.

Phase one would cost around $40 million.

Attorney James Wieser, representing Russell, said quality of life for seniors is important and it's expected most complex residents of the complex would be Highland seniors age 50 and older.

Russell made numerous changes to its original plan, including shrinking a proposed four-story building to three stories.

The complex also was reconfigured to permit easier access to fire trucks.

"It's much more aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly," Wieser said. "The project is now laid out in an 'H' format" for better traffic flow.

There would be two main entrance/exits at the complex: from Cline Avenue and from a newly reconstructed Ernie Strack Drive.

This road, which would be given to the town by Russell, would become an official town road after being reconstructed by the town and shifted about 40 feet to the south to line up with the entrance road to the Boulevard Estates subdivision.

The 40 feet sit on the property of Ken Scheeringa, who has thus far been reluctant to sell it.