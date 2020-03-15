Highland shooting an isolated incident, police say

HIGHLAND — Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Highland police responded to reports of a man who had been shot in the 3700 block of Wirth Road.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old male from Lake Station, who had been shot while outside near the street.
The teen was conscious, but uncooperative with officers. Police believe he was "involved in nefarious activity at the time of the incident," according to a press release.
He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Police said this was an isolated incident, and they believe the victim knew the suspect.
Authorities are asking nearby residents who have video surveillance systems to check their cameras for footage of the incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Highland police detectives at 219-838-3184.
