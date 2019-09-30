HIGHLAND — The Town Council and Redevelopment Commission held special meetings on Monday to approve an agreement for the town to repave Ernie Strack Drive — if a developer gets ultimate approval to build a senior citizen housing center.
The council, doubling as the Redevelopment Commission, met immediately afterward to complete official town approval.
This took place before an audience of more than 25 residents mostly critical of the senior housing project.
If the senior housing project goes through, it would replace part of the 19-acre Scheeringa Farms, which lies immediately north of Strack & Van Til.
There are four individual parties involved in the roadway agreement, including the redevelopment and public works departments. The other two are S.J. Highland, LLC, of Iowa; and Griffland Center, Inc., of Indiana.
The senior housing project, expected to cost about $45 million, would be done by Russell Construction of Davenport, Iowa.
Russell, as S.J. Highland, would purchase the land from Griffland Center.
Between the farmland and Strack's lies a private, unofficial road dubbed Ernie Strack Drive.
The road agreement required Highland to rebuild and widen the road, including curbs, sidewalks, lighting and stormwater lines, which will cost about $650,000, said Highland Town Attorney Rhett Tauber.
The sanitary line of the Griffland Shopping Center, which includes Strack's, also would be disconnected from the Griffith system and connected to Highland's system.
Part of the Ernie Strack Drive agreement also includes moving the roadway a bit to the south to align it with 44th Street.
Resident Larry Kondrat noted town officials have discussed condemnation of the land needed to move the road over.
"We're only talking about a 40-foot right-of-way, not the house located there," Tauber stressed.
He also noted said the town has talked with the owner.
Another resident asked if the senior housing would be a tax-exempt business.
Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin noted that the complex, if built, will be required to be a for-profit business that pays taxes.
Another requirement will be for Russell to provide a "deed of dedication" to give the rebuilt Ernie Strack Drive to the town.
Griffin also stressed to the audience that the road agreement is only effective if the senior housing project is built.
"It was necessary for the next steps to happen," Griffin said. "It doesn't finalize anything tonight."
Town officials have said the senior housing complex will have no effect on the operation of the adjacent farm stand.
Russell's local representative, attorney Jim Wieser, said the project will possibly consist of three phases, which would begin with three levels of senior housing.
The first phase would consist of an independent retirement community, assisted living and a memory-care facility.
Some designs for this phase are being submitted to the Plan Commission, Wieser said.
The second phase, if phase one is successful, would bring additional units to the west and north of Strack's.
A possible third phase would bring in doctor's offices or living units for friends and relatives wishing to live near the tenants of the senior housing units.
A plan commission public hearing for the senior housing project has been delayed twice and is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 16.