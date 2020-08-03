You are the owner of this article.
Highland to reopen virtually for first nine weeks of 2020-21 school year
HIGHLAND — The School Town of Highland will begin online for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Brian Smith shared the news in a letter to parents Monday citing new guidelines established by the Lake County Health Department.

"Positivity rates are not dropping quickly enough in the county to be able to keep schools open," Smith said in his letter.

Registration in the school town was scheduled to go live at 10 a.m. Monday with two options, for traditional or online learning.

Hobart administration recommends going virtual for first quarter of the 2020-21 school year

Those options will no longer be made available since the entire district will open with online learning, though parents will be allowed to choose between the two learning types later in students' first quarter, Smith said.

"I truly believe in-person education is what is best for students, but student and staff safety will always be our first priority," Smith said. "My goal is to get back to school as soon as possible."

Smith encouraged Highland families to help in that goal by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance when leaving their homes.

Highland administrators will share more information for the scheduling of iPad and instruction resource distribution.

Smith said he will continue to monitor positivity rates "in hopes of getting back to school as soon as possible."

Lake Central school officials recommend 4 weeks of virtual learning, delayed start date

The Highland decision comes the same day School City of Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington recommended virtual learning for students through at least Oct. 9.

Lake Central School Corp. board members are expected to take a vote on recommendations to reopen with a month of e-learning in a Monday night school board meeting.

Other districts, like the Gary Community School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools and Portage Township Schools, as well as Thornton Fractional District 215 in Illinois, have announced virtual openings.

More information about the School Town of Highland's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available at highland.k12.in.us.

Read the superintendent's full letter here:

Download PDF School Town of Highland online learning letter

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

