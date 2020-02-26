Historic preservation commissions OKs new signs in Crown Point square

Matt Doran, a principal at Progressive Dining Group, said the goal is to open the Crown Point location, 116 N. Main St., in the first quarter of 2020.

Cory Detamore, with Ricochet Tacos, also went before commissioners on Monday seeking approval for the gourmet taco restaurant's sign.

Detamore said the sign will be made from real barn wood, which will be whitewashed, and will have raised high-density foam letters.

The sign will not have backlighting, but the awning has been pre-wired to have wall washing lighting, Detamore said.

The sign will be around 8 feet long and 3 feet high and feature a matte black border and lettering, along with gray and orange lettering.

The Valparaiso-based restaurant is planning to open a location at 115 W. Joliet St. in spring 2020, co-owners Cory Muro and Jeff Stykowski previously told The Times.

The commission also approved a new shingle sign for R. Keilman Associates, which is partnering with PBS, a design-build firm based out of Crete, Illinois.