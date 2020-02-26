Historic preservation commissions OKs new signs in Crown Point square

CROWN POINT — Two new restaurants are coming to the square, and soon residents will be able to see signs of the incoming eateries moving in.
Ricochet Tacos and True BBQ & Whiskey Bar won certificates of appropriateness from the Historic Preservation Commission on Monday for exterior signs of the businesses.
The True BBQ & Whiskey Bar sign will be 8 feet long and 3 feet high, and will be made out of high-density foam. The sign, which will be maroon, white and black, will not feature lighting.
In October 2019, Progressive Dining Group went before the Crown Point City Council to request the transfer of a historic district liquor license for a second location of True BBQ in Northwest Indiana. Progressive also owns True BBQ in Munster.
Though met with initial concerns from Councilwoman Carol Drasga — since the licenses are a "big deal" and Progressive didn't present information on what they planned to do, a menu nor any information about decor — the request was approved unanimously.
Matt Doran, a principal at Progressive Dining Group, said the goal is to open the Crown Point location, 116 N. Main St., in the first quarter of 2020.
Cory Detamore, with Ricochet Tacos, also went before commissioners on Monday seeking approval for the gourmet taco restaurant's sign.
Detamore said the sign will be made from real barn wood, which will be whitewashed, and will have raised high-density foam letters.
The sign will not have backlighting, but the awning has been pre-wired to have wall washing lighting, Detamore said.
The sign will be around 8 feet long and 3 feet high and feature a matte black border and lettering, along with gray and orange lettering.
The Valparaiso-based restaurant is planning to open a location at 115 W. Joliet St. in spring 2020, co-owners Cory Muro and Jeff Stykowski previously told The Times.
The commission also approved a new shingle sign for R. Keilman Associates, which is partnering with PBS, a design-build firm based out of Crete, Illinois.
The sign will be just under 3 feet long and high and will feature stained wood with mostly black and red vinyl graphics.
