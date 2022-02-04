Today in History

Today is Sunday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2019. There are 51 days left in the year.

Today's Highlights in History:

On Nov. 10, 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin's "God Bless America" on her CBS radio program.

On this date:

In 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.

In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.

In 1928, Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.

In 1954, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, was dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Virginia.

In 1969, the children's educational program "Sesame Street" made its debut on National Educational Television (later PBS).

In 1975, the ore-hauling ship SS Edmund Fitzgerald mysteriously sank during a storm in Lake Superior with the loss of all 29 crew members.

In 1982, the newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C., three days before its dedication. Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev died at age 75.

In 1990, the movie comedy "Home Alone," starring Macaulay Culkin, premiered in Chicago.

Ten years ago: John Allen Muhammad, mastermind of the 2002 sniper attacks that killed 10 in the Washington, D.C. region, was executed.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama, at the start of a visit to Beijing, announced that the United States and China would start granting visas to each other's citizens valid for up to a decade.

One year ago: President Donald Trump, in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, canceled a visit to a cemetery east of Paris where Americans killed in that war are buried; rainy weather had grounded the presidential helicopter.

Today's Birthdays: Actor-comedian Sinbad is 63. Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 60. Author Neil Gaimann is 59. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 56. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 51. Actress Ellen Pompeo is 50. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 36. Actress Mackenzie Foy is 19.

