Today in History

Today is Saturday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2019. There are 59 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Nov. 2, 1948, President Harry S. Truman surprised the experts by winning a narrow upset over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey.

On this date:

In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states with the signing of proclamations by President Benjamin Harrison.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy delivered a brief statement to the nation in which he said that aerial photographs had confirmed that Soviet missile bases in Cuba were being dismantled, and that "progress is now being made toward the restoration of peace in the Caribbean."

In 1963, South Vietnamese President Ngo Dihn Diem was assassinated in a military coup.

In 1976, former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter became the first candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War to be elected president as he defeated incumbent Gerald R. Ford.

In 1986, kidnappers in Lebanon released American hospital administrator David Jacobsen after holding him for 17 months.

In 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev, became the first residents of the international space station.

In 2004, President George W. Bush was elected to a second term as Republicans strengthened their grip on Congress.

Ten years ago: Afghanistan's election commission proclaimed President Hamid Karzai the victor of the country's tumultuous ballot, canceling a planned runoff.

Five years ago: Islamic State group extremists shot dead at least 50 Iraqi men, women and children from the same Sunni tribe.Daredevil Nik Wallenda wowed Chicago and the world with two hair-raising skyscraper crossings on high wires without a safety net or a harness.

One year ago: The Trump administration restored U.S. sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal but carved out exemptions for eight countries that would still be able to import Iranian oil. Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove died in New York after a long fight with kidney disease; he was 49.

Today's Birthdays: Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 81. Actress Stefanie Powers is 77. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 56. Actress Jenny Robinson ("Bull Durham") is 56. Actor David Schwimmer is 53. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 52. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 52.

