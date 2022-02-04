Today in History

By The Associated Press undefined

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2020. There are 333 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Feb. 2, 1653, New Amsterdam — now New York City — was incorporated.

On this date:

In 1876, the National League of Professional Base Ball Clubs was formed in New York.

In 1887, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, held its first Groundhog Day festival.

In 1913, New York City's rebuilt Grand Central Terminal officially opened to the public at one minute past midnight.

In 1922, the James Joyce novel "Ulysses" was published in Paris on Joyce's 40th birthday.

In 1943, the remainder of Nazi forces from the Battle of Stalingrad surrendered in a major victory for the Soviets in World War II.

In 1971, Idi Amin, having seized power in Uganda, proclaimed himself president.

In 1980, NBC News reported the FBI had conducted a sting operation targeting members of Congress using phony Arab businessmen in what became known as "Abscam," a codename protested by Arab-Americans.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan pressed his case for additional aid to the Nicaraguan Contras a day ahead of a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa's black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.

In 2002, inside the World Economic Forum in New York, foreign economic leaders criticized the United States for protectionist policies while outside, thousands of protesters demonstrated against global capitalism.

Ten years ago: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its 2009 Oscar nominees; in a first, 10 films were nominated for best picture instead of five, including eventual winner "The Hurt Locker."

Five years ago: President Barack Obama sent Congress a record $4 trillion budget that would boost tax credits for families and the working poor but also raise taxes on the wealthy.

One year ago: Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam pledged to remain in office after disavowing a blatantly racist photograph that appeared under his name in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

Today's Birthdays: Comedian Tom Smothers is 83. Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 78. Television executive Barry Diller is 78. TV chef Ina Garten is 72. Actor Brent Spiner is 71. Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 71. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 68. Model Christie Brinkley is 66. Singer Shakira is 43.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0