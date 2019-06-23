Today in History

Today is Sunday, June 23, the 174th day of 2019. There are 191 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon and White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman discussed using the CIA to obstruct the FBI's Watergate investigation. (Revelation of the tape recording of this conversation sparked Nixon's resignation in 1974.) President Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for "any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."
On this date:
In 1868, Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for his "Type-Writer," featuring a QWERTY keyboard; it was the first commercially successful typewriter.
In 1950, Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 2501, a DC-4, crashed into Lake Michigan with the loss of all 58 people on board.
In 1968, a syndicated newspaper column by Joseph Kraft coined the term "Middle America."
In 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.
In 1985, all 329 people aboard an Air India Boeing 747 were killed when the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland because of a bomb authorities believe was planted by Sikh separatists.
In 1988, James E. Hansen, a climatologist at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told a Senate panel that global warming of the earth caused by the "greenhouse effect" was a reality.
In 1995, Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first vaccine to halt the crippling rampage of polio, died in La Jolla, California, at age 80.
Ten years ago: Hardening the U.S. reaction to Iran's disputed elections and bloody aftermath, President Barack Obama condemned the violence against protesters and lent his strongest support yet to their accusations that the hardline victory was a fraud.
Five years ago: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, visiting Baghdad, told leaders of Iraq's factions they had to keep their commitments to seat a new parliament before a Sunni insurgency swept away hopes for a lasting peace.
One year ago: Trump administration officials said the government knew the location of all children in its custody after separating them from their families at the border, and that it was working to reunite them.
Today's Birthdays: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 71. "American Idol" ex-judge Randy Jackson is 63. Actress Frances McDormand is 62. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 55. Rhythm and blues singer Chico DeBarge is 49. Actress Selma Blair is 47. Actor Joel Edgerton is 45. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 44. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier is 43. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 42. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 40. Actress Melissa Rauch is 39.