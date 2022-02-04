Today in History

Today is Friday, Oct. 11, the 284th day of 2019. There are 81 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Oct. 11, 1986, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened two days of talks concerning arms control and human rights in Reykjavik, Iceland.

On this date:

In 1809, just over three years after the famous Lewis and Clark expedition ended, Meriwether Lewis was found dead in a Tennessee inn, an apparent suicide; he was 35.

In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first former U.S. president to fly in an airplane during a visit to St. Louis.

In 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra, Donn Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham aboard.

In 1975, Bill Clinton and Hillary Diane Rodham were married in Fayetteville, Arkansas. "NBC Saturday Night" (later "Saturday Night Live") made its debut with guest host George Carlin.

In 1983, the last full-fledged hand-cranked telephone system in the United States went out of service as 440 telephone customers in Bryant Pond, Maine, were switched over to direct-dial service.

In 1991, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her; Thomas re-appeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a "high-tech lynching."

In 2001, in his first prime-time news conference since taking office, President George W. Bush said "it may take a year or two" to track down Osama bin Laden and his terrorist network in Afghanistan, but he asserted that after a five-day aerial bombardment, "we've got them on the run."

In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter was named the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ten years ago: Thousands of gay rights supporters marched from the White House to the U.S. Capitol.

Five years ago: The International Monetary Fund's policy-setting committee promised "bold and ambitious" action to boost a global recovery that was showing signs of weakness.

One year ago: As residents in the Florida Panhandle emerged from shelters and hotels to find homes and businesses torn to pieces by Hurricane Michael, the remnants of the hurricane brought flash flooding to North Carolina and Virginia.

Today's Birthdays: Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 92. Actor Ron Leibman is 82. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 77. Country singer Gene Watson is 76. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 73. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is 69. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 67. Actor David Morse is 66. Actor Stephen Spinella is 63. Actress-writer-comedian Dawn French is 62. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 58. Actress Joan Cusack is 57. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 57. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 54. Actor Lennie James is 54. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 54. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 52. Actress Jane Krakowski is 51. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg is 34. Actress Lucy Griffiths is 33. Golfer Michelle Wie is 30. Rapper Cardi B is 27.

