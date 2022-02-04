Today in History

Today is Sunday, Oct. 27, the 300th day of 2019. There are 65 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Oct. 27, 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.

On this date:

In 1858, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.

In 1904, the first rapid transit subway, the IRT, was inaugurated in New York City.

In 1947, "You Bet Your Life," a comedy quiz show starring Groucho Marx, premiered on ABC Radio. (It later became a television show on NBC.)

In 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a U-2 reconnaissance aircraft was shot down while flying over Cuba, killing the pilot, U.S. Air Force Maj. Rudolf Anderson Jr.

Ten years ago: Eight American troops were killed in two separate bomb attacks in southern Afghanistan. Michael Jackson's last work, the documentary "Michael Jackson: This Is It," opened.

Five years ago: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended new restrictions for people at highest risk for coming down with the Ebola virus and symptom monitoring for those at lower risk.

One year ago: A gunman shot and killed 11 congregants and wounded six others at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history; authorities said the suspect, Robert Bowers, raged against Jews during and after the rampage. (Bowers, who is awaiting trial, has pleaded not guilty; prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.)

Today's Birthdays: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 80. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 77.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0