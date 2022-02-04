Today in History

Today is Sunday, Sept. 15, the 258th day of 2019. There are 107 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 15, 1963, four black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)

On this date:

In 1776, British forces occupied New York City during the American Revolution.

In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of their citizenship.

In 1940, during the World War II Battle of Britain, the tide turned as the Royal Air Force inflicted heavy losses upon the Luftwaffe.

In 1950, during the Korean conflict, United Nations forces landed at Incheon in the south and began their drive toward Seoul (sohl).

In 1959, Nikita Khrushchev became the first Soviet head of state to visit the United States as he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.

In 1972, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven men in connection with the Watergate break-in.

In 1985, Nike began selling its "Air Jordan 1" sneaker.

In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack. Beleaguered Afghans streamed out of Kabul, fearing a U.S. military strike against Taliban rulers harboring Osama bin Laden.

In 2008, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 504.48, or 4.42 percent, to 10,917.51 while oil closed below $100 a barrel for the first time in six months amid upheaval in the financial industry as Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection and Merrill Lynch & Co. was sold to Bank of America.

Ten years ago: Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the worst recession since the 1930s was "very likely over," although he cautioned that pain — especially for nearly 15 million unemployed Americans — would persist.

Five years ago: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in Paris for an international meeting of diplomats, said he wouldn't shut the door on the possibility of working with Iran against a common enemy in the Islamic State militant group, but that the two nations would not coordinate on military action.

One year ago: Emergency workers in North Carolina went door-to-door, urging people to flee the rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence; the storm had come to a virtual standstill over land while dumping heavy rain, raising fears of disastrous flooding.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Forrest Compton is 94. Comedian Norm Crosby is 92. Actor Henry Darrow is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 81. Actress Carmen Maura is 74. Opera singer Jessye Norman is 74. Writer-director Ron Shelton is 74. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 73. Movie director Oliver Stone is 73. Rock musician Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger) is 67. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 58. Actor Tom Hardy is 42.

