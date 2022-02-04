Today in History

Today is Friday, June 7, the 158th day of 2019. There are 207 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On June 7, 1998, in a crime that shocked the nation, James Byrd Jr., a 49-year-old black man, was hooked by a chain to a pickup truck and dragged to his death in Jasper, Texas. (Two white men were later sentenced to death; one of them, Lawrence Russell Brewer, was executed in 2011 and the other, John William King, was executed in April, 2019. A third defendant received life with the possibility of parole.)

On this date:

In 1769, frontiersman Daniel Boone first began to explore present-day Kentucky.

In 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating "That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States."

In 1958, singer-songwriter Prince was born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis.

In 1977, Britons thronged London to celebrate the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, who was marking the 25th year of her reign.

In 2004, a steady, near-silent stream of people circled through the rotunda of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, where the body of the nation's 40th president lay in repose before traveling to Washington two days later for a state funeral.

Ten years ago: Extreme-right parties gained in European Parliament elections, including the first seats won by the all-white British National Party. Roger Federer completed a career Grand Slam, winning his first French Open title by sweeping surprise finalist Robin Soderling 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Five years ago: Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan was critically injured when a Walmart tractor-trailer rammed into his chauffeured limousine bus on the New Jersey Turnpike, setting off a chain-reaction crash that killed fellow comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair.

One year ago: The Trump administration said in a court filing that it would no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act, including provisions that guarantee access to health insurance regardless of any medical conditions; it was a rare departure from the Justice Department's practice of defending federal laws in court.

Today's Birthdays: Movie director James Ivory is 91. Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner is 90. Actress Virginia McKenna is 88. Singer Tom Jones is 79. Actor Ronald Pickup is 79. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 76. Actor Ken Osmond (TV: "Leave It to Beaver") is 76. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 73. Actor Liam Neeson is 67. Actress Colleen Camp is 66. Singer-songwriter Johnny Clegg is 66. Author Louise Erdrich is 65. Actor William Forsythe is 64. Vice President Mike Pence is 60. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 56. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 52. Actress Helen Baxendale is 49. Actor Karl Urban is 47. TV personality Bear Grylls is 45. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 43. Actress Adrienne Frantz is 41. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 41

