Today in History

On Sept. 10, 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, "We have met the enemy and they are ours.")

In 1912, the jungle character Tarzan made his debut as "Tarzan of the Apes" by Edgar Rice Burroughs in The All-Story magazine.

In 1919, New York City welcomed home Gen. John J. Pershing and 25,000 soldiers who'd served in the U.S. First Division during World War I.

In 1935, Sen. Huey P. Long died in Baton Rouge two days after being shot in the Louisiana state Capitol, allegedly by Dr. Carl Weiss.

In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a black student.

In 1979, four Puerto Rican nationalists imprisoned for a 1954 attack on the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1950 attempt on the life of President Harry S. Truman were freed from prison after being granted clemency by President Jimmy Carter.

In 1987, Pope John Paul II arrived in Miami, where he was welcomed by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan as he began a 10-day tour of the United States.

In 1998, President Clinton met with members of his Cabinet to apologize, ask forgiveness and promise to improve as a person in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

In 2000, controversial basketball coach Bob Knight was fired by Indiana University for what was called a pattern of unacceptable behavior.

In 2006, Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts defeated Eli Manning and the New York Giants 26-21 in the first NFL game to feature two brothers starting at quarterback.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama said he'd accepted Republican Rep. Joe Wilson's apology for shouting "You lie!" during the president's health-care speech to Congress.

Five years ago: Richard Kiel, 74, the towering actor best known for portraying the steel-toothed villain "Jaws" in a pair of James Bond movies, died in Fresno, California.

One year ago: Florence exploded into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane as it closed in on North and South Carolina with winds up to 140 mph.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Philip Baker Hall is 88. Actor Greg Mullavey is 86. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 79. Actor Tom Ligon is 79. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 77. Singer Jose Feliciano is 74. Actress Judy Geeson is 71. Political commentator Bill O'Reilly is 70. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 56. Actor Raymond Cruz is 55. Rock musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) is 54. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 53. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 51. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 51.

