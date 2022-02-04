Today in History

Today is Friday, Sept. 20, the 263rd day of 2019. There are 102 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 20, 2001, during an address to a joint session of Congress, President George W. Bush announced a new Cabinet-level office to fortify homeland security and named Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge its director.

On this date:

In 1519, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set out from Spain on five ships to find a western passage to the Spice Islands. (Magellan was killed enroute, but one of his ships eventually circled the world.)

In 1873, panic swept the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the wake of railroad bond defaults and bank failures.

In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as the 21st president of the United States, succeeding the assassinated James A. Garfield.

In 1958, Martin Luther King Jr. was seriously wounded during a book signing at a New York City department store when he was stabbed in the chest by Izola Curry. (Curry was later found mentally incompetent; she died at a Queens, New York, nursing home in 2015 at age 98.)

In 1962, James Meredith, a black student, was blocked from enrolling at the University of Mississippi by Democratic Gov. Ross R. Barnett. (Meredith was later admitted.)

In 1963, President Kennedy proposed a joint U-S-Soviet expedition to the moon.

In 1984, the family sitcoms "The Cosby Show" and "Who's the Boss?" premiered on NBC and ABC, respectively.

In 1995, in a move that stunned Wall Street, AT&T Corp. announced it was splitting into three companies.

In 2017, Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, struck the island, wiping out as much as 75 percent of the power distribution lines and causing an island-wide blackout.

Ten years ago: Blanketing most of the Sunday TV news shows, President Barack Obama said requiring people to get health insurance, and fining them if they didn't, would not amount to a backhanded tax increase.

Five years ago: Turkish authorities reported freeing 49 hostages held by the militant Islamic State group without firing a shot, paying a ransom or offering a quid pro quo.

One year ago: A woman working a temporary job at a drugstore warehouse in Maryland opened fire on colleagues, killing three before taking her own life.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Sophia Loren is 85. Actor Gary Cole is 63. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 59. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 58. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 55. Actress Kristen Johnston is 52. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 52. Actress Crystle Stewart is 38. Actor Aldis Hodge is 33. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 32. Actor Malachi (MAL'-ah-ky) Kirby is 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.