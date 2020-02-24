Today in History

Five years ago: President Barack Obama, defying a Republican-led Congress, rejected a bill to approve construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. The Justice Department announced that George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in a 2012 confrontation, would not face federal charges. A Texas jury rejected the insanity defense of Eddie Ray Routh, convicting him of murdering famed "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle and Chad Littlefield. A Metrolink passenger train collided with a truck at a crossing in Oxnard, California, killing the engineer and injuring 29 other people. Alaska became the third U.S. state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

One year ago: The segregation-era road-trip drama "Green Book" was crowned best picture at the 91st Academy Awards; top acting honors went to Rami Malek for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Olivia Colman for "The Favourite." Pope Francis closed a summit on preventing clergy abuse by vowing to confront abusers, end the cover-ups by their superiors and prioritize the victims; survivors of abuse by priests were disappointed by his failure to offer a concrete action plan.