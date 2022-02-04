Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2020. There are 352 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Jan. 14, 1994, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an accord to stop aiming missiles at any nation; the leaders joined Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in signing an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.

On this date:

In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.

In 1914, Ford Motor Co. greatly improved its assembly-line operation by employing an endless chain to pull each chassis along at its Highland Park, Michigan, plant.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.

In 1954, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were married at San Francisco City Hall. (The marriage lasted about nine months.)

In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, "Segregation forever!" — a view Wallace later repudiated.

In 1964, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, in a brief televised address, thanked Americans for their condolences and messages of support following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, nearly two months earlier.

In 1968, the Green Bay Packers of the NFL defeated the AFL's Oakland Raiders, 33-14, in the second AFL-NFL World Championship game (now referred to as Super Bowl II).

In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.

In 1989, President Ronald Reagan delivered his 331st and final weekly White House radio address, telling listeners, "Believe me, Saturdays will never seem the same. I'll miss you."

In 2004, former Enron finance chief Andrew Fastow pleaded guilty to conspiracy as he accepted a ten-year prison sentence. (He was actually sentenced to six years and was released in Dec. 2011.)

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama and the U.S. moved to take charge in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, dispatching thousands of troops along with tons of aid.

Five years ago: The al-Qaida branch in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack on the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris.

One year ago: President Donald Trump rejected a suggestion to reopen the government for several weeks while negotiations would continue over his demand for billions of dollars for a border wall.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Faye Dunaway is 79. Actor Carl Weathers is 72. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 72. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 71. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 68. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 57. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 56. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 52. Actor Jason Bateman is 51. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 51. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 38. Actor Zach Gilford is 38.

