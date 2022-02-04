Today in History

Today is Sunday, Oct. 6, the 279th day of 2019. There are 86 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Oct. 6, 1939, in a speech to the Reichstag, German Chancellor Adolf Hitler spoke of his plans to reorder the ethnic layout of Europe — a plan which would entail settling the "Jewish problem."

On this date:

In 1927, the era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of "The Jazz Singer" starring Al Jolson, a feature containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences.

In 1973, war erupted in the Middle East as Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel during the Yom Kippur holiday. (Israel, initially caught off guard, managed to push back the Arab forces before a cease-fire finally took hold in the nearly three-week conflict.)

In 1979, Pope John Paul II, on a week-long U.S. tour, became the first pontiff to visit the White House, where he was received by President Jimmy Carter.

In 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was shot to death by extremists while reviewing a military parade.

In 1989, actress Bette Davis died in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, at age 81.

In 2004, the top U.S. arms inspector in Iraq, Charles Duelfer, reported finding no evidence Saddam Hussein's regime had produced weapons of mass destruction after 1991.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama said al-Qaida had "lost operational capacity" in Afghanistan after a series of military setbacks and vowed to continue the battle to cripple the terror organization.

Five years ago: The Supreme Court unexpectedly cleared the way for a dramatic expansion of gay marriage in the United States as it rejected appeals from five states seeking to preserve their bans, effectively making such marriages legal in 30 states.

One year ago: In the narrowest Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in nearly a century and a half, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 vote; he was sworn in hours later.

Today's Birthdays: The former leader of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, is 71. Singer-musician Thomas McClary is 70. Former CBS chief executive officer Les Moonves is 70. Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 68. Rock singer-musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) is 65. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is 64. Actress Elisabeth Shue is 56. Actor Ioan Gruffudd is 46. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 45.

