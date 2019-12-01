Today in History

Today is Sunday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2019. There are 30 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Dec. 1, 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed between John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.)
On this date:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, "Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves."
In 1941, Japan's Emperor Hirohito approved waging war against the United States, Britain and the Netherlands after his government rejected U.S. demands contained in the Hull Note.
In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber (as in tires) that was desperately needed for the war effort.
In 1952, the New York Daily News ran a front-page story on Christine Jorgensen's sex-reassignment surgery with the headline, "Ex-GI Becomes Blonde Beauty."
In 1955, Rosa Parks, a black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by blacks.
In 1965, an airlift of refugees from Cuba to the United States began in which thousands of Cubans were allowed to leave their homeland.
In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery since World War II.
In 1974, TWA Flight 514, a Washington-bound Boeing 727, crashed in Virginia after being diverted from National Airport to Dulles International Airport; all 92 people on board were killed.
In 1990, British and French workers digging the Channel Tunnel between their countries finally met after knocking out a passage in a service tunnel.
In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
In 2005, a roadside bomb killed 10 U.S. Marines near Fallujah, Iraq.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months. General Motors Co. CEO Frederick "Fritz" Henderson stepped down after the board determined that the company hadn't been changing quickly enough.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, after meeting with mayors, civil rights leaders and law enforcement officials at the White House, asked federal agencies for concrete recommendations to ensure the U.S. wasn't building a "militarized culture" within police departments.
One year ago: After a dinner meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, the U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day ceasefire in their trade dispute, with Trump agreeing to hold off on plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. France's most violent urban riot in a decade engulfed central Paris, as "yellow jacket" activists torched cars, smashed windows and looted stores.
Today's Birthdays: Actor-director Woody Allen is 84. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 80. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 75. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 74. Actress-model Carol Alt is 59. Actor Jeremy Northam is 58. Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman is 49. R&B singer-actress Janelle Monae is 34. Actress Ashley Monique Clark is 31. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 31. Actress Zoe Kravitz is 31.