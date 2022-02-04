Today in History

Today is Friday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2019. There are 67 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Oct. 25, 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to admit mainland China and expel Taiwan.

On this date:

In 1760, Britain's King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II.

In 1854, the "Charge of the Light Brigade" took place during the Crimean War as an English brigade of more than 600 men charged the Russian army, suffering heavy losses.

In 1910, "America the Beautiful," with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.

In 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba; Stevenson then presented photographic evidence of the bases to the Council.

In 1964, The Rolling Stones made the first of six appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

In 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there.

In 2001, a day after the House signed on, the Senate sent President Bush the U-S-A Patriot Act, a package of anti-terror measures giving police sweeping new powers to search people's homes and business records secretly and to eavesdrop on telephone and computer conversations.

In 2002, U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn., was killed in a plane crash in northern Minnesota along with his wife, daughter and five others, a week and a-half before the election.

Ten years ago: A pair of suicide car bombings devastated the heart of Iraq's capital, Baghdad, killing 155 people, including 24 children.

Five years ago: The World Health Organization said more than 10,000 people had been infected with Ebola and that nearly half of them had died as the outbreak continued to spread.

One year ago: Investigators searched coast-to-coast for the culprit behind the mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of President Donald Trump as three more devices were linked to the plot — two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Marion Ross is 91. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 79. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 75. Political strategist James Carville is 75. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 72. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: "The Simpsons") is 62. Actress-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 50. Country singer Chely Wright is 49. Actor Craig Robinson is 48. Actor Michael Weston is 46. Actor Zachary Knighton is 41. Pop singer Katy Perry is 35. Singer Ciara is 34.

