Today in History

Today is Saturday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2019. There are 94 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 28, 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)

On this date:

In 1542, Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo arrived at present-day San Diego.

In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.

In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.

In 1892, the first nighttime football game took place in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, as teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary played under electric lights to a scoreless tie.

In 1924, three U.S. Army planes landed in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.

In 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.

In 1962, a federal appeals court found Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, a black student, to the University of Mississippi. (Federal marshals escorted Meredith onto the campus two days later.)

In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord at the White House ending Israel's military occupation of West Bank cities and laying the foundation for a Palestinian state.

In 2000, capping a 12-year battle, the government approved use of the abortion pill RU-486.

Ten years ago: Iran tested its longest-range missiles and warned they could reach any place that threatened the country, including Israel, parts of Europe and U.S. military bases in the Mideast.

Five years ago: In an interview that aired on CBS' "60 Minutes," President Barack Obama acknowledged that U.S. intelligence agencies had underestimated the threat from Islamic State militants and overestimated the ability and will of Iraq's army to fight.

One year ago: Reversing course, President Donald Trump agreed to the demands of Democrats for a deeper FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Brigitte Bardot is 85. Actress Mira Sorvino is 52. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 52. Actress Naomi Watts is 51. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 37. Comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson is 35. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 33. Actress Hilary Duff is 32. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 27.

