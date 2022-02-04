Today in History

Today is Monday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2019. There are 57 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Nov. 4, 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.

On this date:

In 1862, inventor Richard J. Gatling received a U.S. patent for his rapid-fire Gatling gun.

In 1879, humorist Will Rogers was born in Oologah, Oklahoma.

In 1916, CBS newsman Walter Cronkite was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen's tomb was discovered in Egypt.

In 1955, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young died in Newcomerstown, Ohio, at age 88.

In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.

In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.

In 1991, Ronald Reagan opened his presidential library in Simi Valley, California; attending were President George H.W. Bush and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald R. Ford and Richard Nixon — the first-ever gathering of five past and present U.S. chief executives.

In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.

In 2001, Hurricane Michelle roared across Cuba, forcing the government to shut down power for much of the communist island and evacuate 750,000 people. The Arizona Diamondbacks won their first World Series by beating the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game 7.

In 2007, King Tutankhamen's face was unveiled for the first time to the public more than 3,000 years after the pharaoh was buried in his Egyptian tomb.

In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain.

Ten years ago: The New York Yankees won the World Series, beating the defending champion Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 in Game 6 behind Hideki Matsui's record-tying six RBIs. Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was released after serving most of a 15-month sentence in a gambling scandal.

Five years ago: Riding a powerful wave of voter discontent, resurgent Republicans captured control of the Senate and tightened their grip on the House during the 2014 elections.

One year ago: Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Mary Keitany of Kenya were the men's and women's winners in the New York City Marathon, which organizers said had set a record for the most finishers of any marathon worldwide - 52,812.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Loretta Swit is 82.Former first lady Laura Bush is 73. Actress-comedian Kathy Griffin is 59. Actor Ralph Macchio is 58. "Survivor" host Jeff Probst is 58. Saxophonist Tim Burton is 56. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 50. Rapper-producer Sean "Puffy" Combs is 50.

