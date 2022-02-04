Today in History

Today is Tuesday, March 17, the 77th day of 2020. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick's Day.

Today's Highlight in History:

On March 17, 1988, Avianca Flight 410, a Boeing 727, crashed after takeoff into a mountain in Colombia, killing all 143 people on board.

On this date:

In 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick's Day parade.

In 1776, the Revolutionary War Siege of Boston ended as British forces evacuated the city.

In 1912, the Camp Fire Girls organization was incorporated in Washington, D.C., two years to the day after it was founded in Thetford, Vermont. (The group is now known as Camp Fire.)

In 1936, Pittsburgh's Great St. Patrick's Day Flood began as the Monongahela and Allegheny rivers and their tributaries, swollen by rain and melted snow, started exceeding flood stage; the high water was blamed for more than 60 deaths.

In 1958, the U.S. Navy launched the Vanguard 1 satellite.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India in the wake of a failed uprising by Tibetans against Chinese rule.

In 1969, Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel.

In 1970, the United States cast its first veto in the U.N. Security Council, killing a resolution that would have condemned Britain for failing to use force to overthrow the white-ruled government of Rhodesia.

In 1973, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert L. Stirm, a freed prisoner of the Vietnam War, was joyously greeted by his family at Travis Air Force Base in California in a scene captured in a Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photograph.

In 1992, 29 people were killed in the truck bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In 2005, baseball players told Congress that steroids were a problem in the sport; stars Rafael Palmeiro and Sammy Sosa testified they hadn't used them while Mark McGwire refused to say whether he had. (McGwire owned up to steroid use in January 2010.)

Ten years ago: Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter became the first state chief executive to sign a measure requiring his attorney general to sue Congress if it passed health reforms requiring residents to buy insurance (a mostly symbolic action on Idaho's part, since federal laws supersede those of the states).

Five years ago: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party won a resounding victory in parliamentary elections after an acrimonious campaign, giving him a mandate to form the next government.

One year ago: New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand formally joined the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

Today's Birthdays: Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin' Spoonful) is 76. Former NSA Director and former CIA Director Michael Hayden is 75. Actor Patrick Duffy is 71. Actor Kurt Russell is 69. Actor Gary Sinise is 65. Actor Rob Lowe is 56. Rock singer Billy Corgan is 53. Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 48. TV personality Rob Kardashian is 33. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Hozier is 30. Actress Eliza Hope Bennett is 28. Actor John Boyega is 28. Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky is 23. Actor Flynn Morrison is 15.

Thought for Today: "May your neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, the angels protect you, and heaven accept you." — Irish saying.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0