Today in History

Today is Saturday, July 27, the 208th day of 2019. There are 157 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 27, 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army's first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Va., for one hour and 12 minutes.

On this date:

In 1861, Union Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan took command of the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War.

In 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.

In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.

In 1976, Air Force veteran Ray Brennan became the first person to die of so-called "Legionnaire's Disease" following an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.

In 1980, on day 267 of the Iranian hostage crisis, the deposed Shah of Iran died at a military hospital outside Cairo, Egypt, at age 60.

In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)

In 2013, security forces and armed men clashed with supporters of Egypt's ousted president, Mohammed Morsi, killing at least 80 people.

In 2017, Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died at his Kentucky home at the age of 73 from complications related to Lou Gehrig's disease.

Ten years ago: The presidents of Taiwan and China exchanged direct messages for the first time since the two sides split 60 years earlier.

Five years ago: Players Frank Thomas, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux, and managers Bobby Cox, Joe Torre and Tony La Russa, were inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame.

One year ago: The White House announced that North Korea had returned the remains of what were believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War, with a U.S. military plane making a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of remains.

Today's Birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 97. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 80. Actor John Pleshette is 77. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 72. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 71. Singer Maureen McGovern is 70. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 47. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 44. Actor Seamus Dever is 43. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 42. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 36.

