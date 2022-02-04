Today in History

Today is Sunday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2019. There are 37 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.

On this date:

In 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published "On the Origin of Species," which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.

In 1941, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Edwards v. California, unanimously struck down a California law prohibiting people from bringing impoverished non-residents into the state.

In 1982, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., a Kenyan government economist and father of Barack Obama, was killed in an automobile accident in Nairobi; he was 46.

In 1985, the hijacking of an Egyptair jetliner parked on the ground in Malta ended violently as Egyptian commandos stormed the plane. Fifty-eight people died in the raid, in addition to two others killed by the hijackers.

In 1987, the United States and the Soviet Union agreed on terms to scrap shorter- and medium-range missiles.

In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

In 2000, the U-S Supreme Court stepped into the bitter, overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush's appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama played host at the first state dinner of his presidency to visiting Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an event marred by two gatecrashers, Tareq and Michaele Salahi.

Five years ago: Under pressure from President Barack Obama, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel submitted his resignation amid White House concerns about his effectiveness and broader criticism from outside about the administration's Middle East crisis management.

One year ago: French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent demonstrators in Paris as thousands gathered to vent anger against rising fuel taxes. Alabama remained unbeaten with a 52-21 win over rival Auburn, as Tua Tagovailoa threw five touchdown passes and ran for another.

Today's Birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 81. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 79. Rock drummer Pete Best is 78. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 77. Actor Dwight Schultz is 72. Actress Denise Crosby is 62. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 45. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Chen Lu is 43. Actor Colin Hanks is 42. Actress Katherine Heigl is 41. Actress Sarah Hyland is 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0