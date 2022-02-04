Today in History

Today is Thursday, Dec. 26, the 360th day of 2019. There are five days left in the year.

On this date:

In 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as "first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen."

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, the embattled U.S. 101st Airborne Division in Bastogne, Belgium, was relieved by units of the 4th Armored Division. Tennessee Williams' play "The Glass Menagerie" was first performed at the Civic Theatre in Chicago.

In 1947, heavy snow blanketed the Northeast, burying New York City under 26.4 inches of snow in 16 hours; the severe weather was blamed for some 80 deaths.

In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.

In 1985, Ford Motor Company began selling its Taurus and Sable sedans and station wagons.

In 1994, French commandos stormed a hijacked Air France jetliner on the ground in Marseille, killing four Algerian hijackers and freeing 170 hostages.

In 2000, Michael McDermott, an employee at an internet firm in Wakefield, Massachusetts, shot and killed seven co-workers. (McDermott was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.) Veteran stage and screen actor Jason Robards died in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at age 78.

In 2003, An earthquake struck the historic Iranian city of Bam, killing at least 26,000 people.

In 2004, more than 230,000 people, mostly in southern Asia, were killed by a 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean.

In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.

Ten years ago: A 23-year-old Nigerian man, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, who claimed to have ties to al-Qaida, was charged with trying to destroy a Detroit-bound airliner on Christmas Day.

Five years ago: Mourners gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami. Russia identified NATO as the nation's No. 1 military threat under a new military doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin.

One year ago: President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to Iraq to meet with U.S. troops, landing at an airbase west of Baghdad after dark for a visit that lasted more than three hours.

Today's Birthdays: Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 80. "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh is 74. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 72. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 65. Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 64. Humorist David Sedaris is 63. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 57. Country musician Brian Westrum (Sons of the Desert) is 57. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 56. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 48. Actress Kendra C. Johnson is 43. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 40. Actor Kit Harington is 33.

