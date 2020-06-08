Today in History

Five years ago: Acknowledging setbacks, President Barack Obama said at the close of a G-7 summit in Germany that the United States still lacked a "complete strategy" for training Iraqi forces to fight the Islamic State. Siding with the White House in a foreign-policy power struggle with Congress, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Americans born in the disputed city of Jerusalem could not list Israel as their birthplace on passports. The NCAA approved multiple rule changes to men's basketball for the 2015-16 season, including a 30-second shot clock and fewer timeouts for each team.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Millicent Martin is 86. Actor James Darren is 84. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 80. Singer Chuck Negron is 78. Musician Boz Scaggs is 76. Author Sara Paretsky is 73. Actress Sonia Braga is 70. Actress Kathy Baker is 70. Country musician Tony Rice is 69. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 69. Actor Griffin Dunne is 65. "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams is 63. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 62. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 60. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 58. Rhythm-and-blues singer Doris Pearson (Five Star) is 54. Actress Julianna Margulies is 53. Actor Dan Futterman is 53. Actor David Sutcliffe is 51. Actor Kent Faulcon is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nicci Gilbert is 50. Actress Kelli Williams is 50. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 50. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 49. Contemporary Christian musician Mike Scheuchzer (MercyMe) is 45. Actor Eion Bailey is 44. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 44. Rapper Kanye (KAHN'-yay) West is 43. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 42. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 42. Blues-rock musician Derek Trucks (The Derek Trucks Band) is 41. Rock singer Alex Band (The Calling) is 39. Folk-bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 39. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 37. Actress Torrey DeVitto is 36. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 23.