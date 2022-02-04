Today in History

Today is Sunday, July 28, the 209th day of 2019. There are 156 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 28, 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.

On this date:

In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.

In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren't scheduled to receive until 1945.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was increasing the number of American troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000 "almost immediately."

In 1984, the Los Angeles Summer Olympics opened.

In 1989, Israeli commandos abducted a pro-Iranian Shiite Muslim cleric, Sheik Abdul-Karim Obeid, from his home in south Lebanon. (He was released in January 2004 as part of a prisoner swap.)

Ten years ago: The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Sonia Sotomayor to be the U.S. Supreme Court's first Hispanic justice, over nearly solid Republican opposition.

Five years ago: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis to be ready for a "prolonged" conflict with Hamas in Gaza as both sides held out for bigger gains and a cease-fire in the three-week conflict remained elusive. Theodore "Dutch" VanKirk, 93, the last surviving member of the Enola Gay crew that dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, died in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

One year ago: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the emeritus archbishop of Washington, D.C., following allegations of sexual abuse, including one involving an 11-year-old boy.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 88. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d'Amboise is 85. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 78. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 76. "Garfield" creator Jim Davis is 74. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 73. Actress Linda Kelsey is 73. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 72. Actress Lori Loughlin is 55. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 54. Former hockey player turned general manager Garth Snow is 50. Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 47.

