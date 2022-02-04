Today in History

Today is Saturday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2019. There are 108 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem "Defence of Fort McHenry" (later "The Star-Spangled Banner") after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.

On this date:

In 1812, Napoleon Bonaparte's troops entered Moscow following the Battle of Borodino to find the Russian city largely abandoned and parts set ablaze.

In 1847, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott took control of Mexico City.

In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off Pensacola, Florida.

In 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.

In 1927, modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan died in Nice, France, when her scarf became entangled in a wheel of the sports car she was riding in.

In 1954, the Soviet Union detonated a 40-kiloton atomic test weapon.

In 1963, Mary Ann Fischer of Aberdeen, S.D., gave birth to four girls and a boy, the first known surviving quintuplets in the United States.

In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly actress Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before.

In 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, Acting Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.

In 2001, Americans packed churches and clogged public squares on a day of remembrance for the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Ten years ago: Lecturing Wall Street on its own turf, President Barack Obama warned financial leaders not to use the recovering economy to race back into "reckless behavior" that could cause a new meltdown.

Five years ago: North Korea's Supreme Court sentenced Matthew Miller, a 24-year-old American, to six years with labor for entering the country illegally and trying to commit an act of espionage. (Miller was released in November 2014 along with another detained American, Kenneth Bae.)

One year ago: Hurricane Florence blew ashore with 90 mph winds, swamping entire communities along the Carolina coast.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Zoe Caldwell is 86. Actor Walter Koenig (KAY'-nihg) is 83. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 79. Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 75. Actor Sam Neill is 72. Singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman is 72. Actor Robert Wisdom is 66. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 64. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 63. Actress Mary Crosby is 60. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 60. Country singer John Berry is 60. Actress Melissa Leo is 59. Actress Faith Ford is 55. Actor Jamie Kaler is 55. Actress Michelle Stafford is 54. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is 54.

