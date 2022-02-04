Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2019. There are 70 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.

On this date:

In 1797, French balloonist Andre-Jacques Garnerin made the first parachute descent, landing safely from a height of about 3,000 feet over Paris.

In 1934, bank robber Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.

In 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.

In 1981, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August.

In 1995, the largest gathering of world leaders in history marked the 50th anniversary of the United Nations.

In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.

In 2002, bus driver Conrad Johnson was shot to death in Aspen Hill, Md., in the final attack carried out by the "Beltway Snipers."

In 2004, in a wrenching videotaped statement, aid worker Margaret Hassan, kidnapped in Baghdad, begged the British government to help save her by withdrawing its troops from Iraq, saying these "might be my last hours." (Hassan was apparently killed by her captors a month later.)

Ten years ago: Mortars fired by Islamic militants slammed into Somalia's airport as President Sheik Sharif Sheik Ahmed boarded a plane, sparking battles that killed at least 24 people; the president was unhurt.

Five years ago: A gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.

One year ago: President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. would start cutting aid to three Central American countries he accused of failing to stop thousands of migrants heading for the U.S. border.

Today's Birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 83. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81. Actor Derek Jacobi is 81. Actor Tony Roberts is 80. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 67. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 56. Talk show host Michael Essany is 37. New York Mets infielder Robinson Cano is 37.

