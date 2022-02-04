Today in History

Today is Saturday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2019. There are 115 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 7, 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos (toh-REE'-hohs).

On this date:

In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.

In 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.

In 2005, police and soldiers went house to house in New Orleans to try to coax the last stubborn holdouts into leaving the storm-shattered city.

In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.

In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed in government conservatorship.

In 2017, more than a half million people were ordered to leave South Florida as Hurricane Irma approached; Georgia's governor ordered nearly 540,000 coastal residents to move inland.

Ten years ago: Addressing a Labor Day picnic in Cincinnati, President Barack Obama declared that modern benefits like paid leave, minimum wage and Social Security "all bear the union label" as he appealed to organized labor to help him win the health care fight in Congress.

Five years ago: The head of the Arab League, Nabil Elaraby, urged members to confront Islamic State extremists "militarily and politically." A star-studded funeral was held in New York for comedian Joan Rivers, who had died three days earlier at age 81.

One year ago: President Donald Trump, citing national security, called on the Justice Department to investigate and unmask the author of a critical New York Times opinion piece purportedly written by a member of an administration "resistance" movement.

Today's Birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 89. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 76. Actress Susan Blakely is 71. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 68. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 66. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 65. Actor Michael Emerson is 65. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 63. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 63. Singer Margot Chapman is 62. Actress J. Smith-Cameron is 62. Model-actress Angie Everhart is 50. Actress Diane Farr is 50. Country singer Butter (Trailer Choir) is 49. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen is 49. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 49. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 49. Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 46.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0