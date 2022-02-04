Today in History

Today is Sunday, June 16, the 167th day of 2019. There are 198 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On June 16, 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party's nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

On this date:

In 1567, Mary, Queen of Scots, was imprisoned in Lochleven Castle in Scotland. (She escaped almost a year later but ended up imprisoned again.)

In 1883, baseball's first "Ladies' Day" took place as the New York Gothams offered women free admission to a game against the Cleveland Spiders. (New York won, 5-2.)

In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.

In 1911, IBM had its beginnings as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. which was incorporated in New York State.

In 1963, the world's first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova 26, was launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6; Tereshkova spent 71 hours in flight, circling the Earth 48 times before returning safely.

In 2015, real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama met with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the White House; afterward, Obama declared North Korea a "grave threat" to the world and pledged the U.S. and its allies would aggressively enforce fresh penalties against the nuclear-armed nation.

Five years ago: A divided Supreme Court sided with gun control groups and the Obama administration, ruling that the federal government can strictly enforce laws that ban a "straw" purchaser from buying a gun for someone else.

One year ago: China announced 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion in U.S. imports, including soybeans and beef, in response to President Donald Trump's tariff hike on a similar amount of Chinese goods; China also scrapped agreements to narrow its trade surplus with the United States.

Today's Birthdays: Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 68. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 67. Actress Laurie Metcalf is 64. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 49. Actor John Cho is 47. Actress Missy Peregrym is 37. Actress Olivia Hack is 36. Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: "American Idol") is 32.

