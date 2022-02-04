Today in History

Today is Saturday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2019. There are three days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Dec. 28, 1945, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance.

On this date:

In 1612, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei observed the planet Neptune, but mistook it for a star. (Neptune wasn't officially discovered until 1846 by Johann Gottfried Galle.)

In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first vice president of the United States to resign, stepping down because of differences with President Andrew Jackson.

In 1846, Iowa became the 29th state to be admitted to the Union.

In 1895, the Lumiere brothers, Auguste and Louis, held the first public showing of their movies in Paris.

In 1908, a major earthquake followed by a tsunami devastated the Italian city of Messina, killing at least 70,000 people.

In 1961, the Tennessee Williams play "Night of the Iguana" opened on Broadway. Former first lady Edith Bolling Galt Wilson, the second wife of President Woodrow Wilson, died in Washington at age 89.

In 1972, Kim Il Sung, the premier of North Korea, was named the country's president under a new constitution.

In 1981, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, the first American "test-tube" baby, was born in Norfolk, Virginia.

In 2001, the National Guard was called out to help Buffalo, New York, dig out from a paralyzing, 5-day storm that had unloaded nearly 7 feet of snow.

Ten years ago: Al-Qaida in Yemen claimed responsibility for a Christmas Day attempt to blow up a U.S.-bound airliner.

Five years ago: AirAsia Flight 8501, an Airbus A-320, crashed during a flight from Indonesia to Singapore, killing all 162 people on board.

One year ago: President Donald Trump canceled New Year's plans, deciding not to travel to Florida amid a partial government shutdown that was expected to continue into the new year.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Nichelle Nichols is 87. Actress Dame Maggie Smith is 85. Actor Denzel Washington is 65. TV personality Gayle King is 65. Country musician Mike McGuire (Shenandoah) is 61. Political commentator Ana Navarro is 48. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Legend is 41. Actress Sienna Miller is 38. Pop singer David Archuleta is 29.

