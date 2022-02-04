Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2019. There are 105 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 17, 1987, the city of Philadelphia, birthplace of the U.S. Constitution, threw a big party to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the historic document; in a speech at Independence Hall, President Ronald Reagan acclaimed the framing of the Constitution as a milestone "that would profoundly and forever alter not just these United States but the world."

On this date:

In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam (an-TEE'-tum) in Maryland.

In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied paratroopers launched Operation Market Garden, landing behind German lines in the Netherlands. (After initial success, the Allies were beaten back by the Germans.)

In 1996, former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew died in Berlin, Maryland, at age 77.

In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street; the Dow Jones industrial average ended the day down 684.81 at 8,920.70.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama abruptly canceled a long-planned missile shield for Eastern Europe, replacing a Bush-era project that was bitterly opposed by Russia with a plan he contended would better defend against a growing threat of Iranian missiles.

Today's Birthdays: Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 86. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 80. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 84. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 76. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 74. Singer Fee Waybill is 71. Actress Cassandra Peterson ("Elvira, Mistress of the Dark") is 68. Comedian Rita Rudner is 66. Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on "Sesame Street") is 59. Director-actor Paul Feig is 57. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 57. Singer BeBe Winans is 57. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: "Shark Tank") is 56. Actor Kyle Chandler is 54. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 54. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 53. Actor Malik Yoba is 52. Rock singer Anastacia is 51. Actor Matthew Settle is 50. Rapper Vinnie (Naughty By Nature) is 49. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 48. Actor Felix Solis is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marcus Sanders (Hi-Five) is 46. Actress-singer Nona Gaye is 45. Singer-actor Constantine Maroulis is 44. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 44. Pop singer Maile Misajon (Eden's Crush) is 43. Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 40. Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 40. Actor Billy Miller is 40. Country singer Desi Wasdin (3 of Hearts) is 36. Rock musician Jon Walker is 34. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 34. Actress Danielle Brooks is 30. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 30. Actress-singer Denyse Tontz is 25. NHL center Auston Matthews is 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0