Today in History

Today in Saturday, Dec. 14, the 348th day of 2019. There are 17 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, then committed suicide as police arrived; the 20-year-old had also fatally shot his mother at their home before carrying out the attack on the school.

On this date:

In 1799, the first president of the United States, George Washington, died at his Mount Vernon, Virginia, home at age 67.

In 1819, Alabama joined the Union as the 22nd state.

In 1861, Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, died at Windsor Castle at age 42.

In 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen and his team became the first men to reach the South Pole, beating out a British expedition led by Robert F. Scott.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson vetoed an immigration measure aimed at preventing "undesirables" and anyone born in the "Asiatic Barred Zone" from entering the U.S. (Congress overrode Wilson's veto in Feb. 1917.)

In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States, ruled that Congress was within its authority to enforce the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against racial discrimination by private businesses (in this case, a motel that refused to cater to blacks).

In 1981, Israel annexed the Golan Heights, which it had seized from Syria in 1967.

In 2003, a weary, disheveled Saddam Hussein was displayed on television screens worldwide, a day after his capture by American troops.

In 2005, President George W. Bush defended his decision to wage the Iraq war, even as he acknowledged that "much of the intelligence turned out to be wrong."

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama implored top bankers to help keep the fragile recovery from faltering by boosting lending to small businesses and getting behind an overhaul of financial regulation.

Five years ago: A last-minute deal salvaged U.N. climate talks in Lima, Peru, from collapse.

One year ago: President Donald Trump picked budget director Mick Mulvaney to be his acting chief of staff, replacing John Kelly.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Dee Wallace is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 70. Rock musician Cliff Williams is 70. Actress Natascha McElhone is 50. Actress-comedian Michaela Watkins is 48. Actress-comedian Miranda Hart is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brian Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 44. Actress KaDee Strickland is 44. Actress Tammy Blanchard is 43. Actress Sophie Monk is 40. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 35. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 31. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0