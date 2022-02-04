Today in History

Today is Sunday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2019. There are 114 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 8, 1892, an early version of "The Pledge of Allegiance," written by Francis Bellamy, appeared in "The Youth's Companion." It went: "I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

On this date:

In 1565, a Spanish expedition established the first permanent European settlement in North America at present-day St. Augustine, Fla.

In 1664, the Dutch surrendered New Amsterdam to the British, who renamed it New York.

In 1943, during World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower announced Italy's surrender; Nazi Germany denounced Italy's decision as a cowardly act.

In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a "full, free, and absolute pardon" to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.

In 1985, Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds tied Ty Cobb's career record for hits, singling for hit number 4,191 during a game against the Cubs in Chicago.

In 1986, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.

In 1994, USAir Flight 427, a Boeing 737, crashed into a ravine as it was approaching Pittsburgh International Airport, killing all 132 people on board.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma regained Category 5 status, battering Cuba with 160-mph winds and taking aim on the Miami area; the death toll across the Caribbean climbed past 20.

Ten years ago: In a nationally broadcast pep talk from Wakefield High School in Arlington, Virginia, President Barack Obama challenged the nation's students to take pride in their education.

Five years ago: The European Union shied away from slapping new economic sanctions on Russia right away over its actions in eastern Ukraine, saying the punitive measures would come into force "in the next few days" depending on how well a cease-fire agreement in eastern Ukraine held.

One year ago: A New York City subway station reopened for the first time since it was destroyed in the World Trade Center attack 17 years earlier.

Today's Birthdays: Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 78. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 69. Musician Will Lee is 67. Actress Heather Thomas is 62. Singer Aimee Mann is 59. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 59. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 57. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 44. Actor Larenz Tate is 44. Actor Nathan Corddry is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Pink is 40. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 39. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 38. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 32. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: "Stranger Things") is 17.

