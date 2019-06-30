CROWN POINT — The Old Homestead, one of Lake County’s oldest surviving houses, has undergone extensive work over the years to keep it up and running.
The foundation has been stabilized. The asphalt roof was replaced with cedar shingles. The clapboards, wood columns, porch flooring and wood shutters have been repaired and replaced. Old plaster on the ceilings and walls were removed and redone. The wooden floors and furniture inside have been restored. The exterior doors, hardware and interior and exterior fixtures have been replaced.
The list goes on, and there’s still more work to be done to the 172-year-old home — $15,000 worth in fact.
“It all has to be scrapped and redone,” Kara Graper said recently while pointing to the peeling white paint on the outside of the home, located at 227 S. Court St. near Crown Point’s historic downtown square.
Graper is a member of the Old Homestead Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization that began renovating the building in 1999. During the past 20 years, the preservationists have expended hundreds of hours restoring the old white clapboard house so it can be showcased as a historic site and an educational tool.
“The paint was done about 10 years ago, but it was done incorrectly all the way around. Water is getting in, and it’s ruining the old wood,” Graper said. “This is something we can’t ignore. This house is too special to Crown Point — it has to get done.”
But with a budget of $1,000, the Old Homestead Preservation Society is in need of some financial help and extra hands to tend to the home.
“It’s all about the paint, and we need the manpower,” Graper said.
Traveling through time
When visitors walk into the Old Homestead, also known as the Wellington A. Clark House, they are taken back to an era in which horsehide and plaster were used as insulation, thread was made by hand using a spinning wheel and the children’s daily chores included gathering eggs and mending the harness and leather.
“Seeing this brings a greater appreciation for what we have today,” said Paul Bremer, preservation society president and chairman of Crown Point’s Historic Preservation Commission. “The history really is fascinating.”
The Old Homestead was built in 1847 by Wellington A. Clark from Naples, New York. The lot on which the house was built is recorded as Lot 54 in the plat of the original town and was formerly owned by Solon Robinson, one of Crown Point’s first settlers, according to the Old Homestead Preservation Society. The deed to the land is framed and on display in the home.
During his life, Clark pursued a number of different commercial ventures, including farming and real estate. He was instrumental in the organization of the Old Settler and Historical Association, a charter member of the first Masonic Lodge of Lake County and a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Clark and his wife, Mary C. Hackley, raised four children in the Old Homestead, which includes two bedrooms, a sleeping loft, living room, dining room, kitchen, butler's pantry, storage room and a basement.
His granddaughter, Claribel Clark Bevan, was the last person to live in the home and deeded it to the city as a historic building before she died in 1956.
Today, a combination of original and donated furniture from the 1800s can be found in the Old Homestead, which is on the Indiana Register of Historic Sites and Structures and the National Register of Historic Places.
Members of the Old Homestead Preservation Society open the house for special events and tours throughout the year for all ages to learn about early settler life.
“Teaching the children what the times were like in the 1850s and letting them actually see it are two different things,” said Carol Drasga, preservation society treasurer and Crown Point city councilwoman. “Our aim is to continue to allow the public to experience what it was like and how people lived when Crown Point was first founded.”
Tours of the house can be scheduled by calling the Lake County Historical Museum at 219-662-3975 or contacting the Old Homestead Preservation Society on Facebook.
Preserving history
Bremer said he believes it’s important for the society to preserve the “bygone era” and history of the local community. One way to do it is by maintaining and replicating the original structural foundation and façade of landmarks in Crown Point’s historic district.
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Bremer said.
Preservation projects are dependent solely on donations. The Old Homestead Preservation Society is hoping to raise enough funds to start painting this summer. The goal is to have the paint job completely finished within the next year our two.
"How much we are able to get done is really going to depend on the funds. Maybe we can do two sides at a time or one a year," Bremer said. "I don't know, it just all depends. ... We just want to bring the outside back to its original era."
Those interested in donating can become "Homesteaders," or annual members of the Old Homestead Preservation Society, with $25 donations.
Volunteering is a way to help too, Graper said.
The group is currently looking for youth or younger retirees interested in volunteering. Volunteers would help clean the inside of house, work on future repair projects and potentially become docents, who give house tours.
“We want to keep it going for another 30, 40 years for my generation and the future generations,” Graper said. "It's time for the next generation to step up. One hand brings the other one up. We have got to continue to do that."