CROWN POINT — James Forsythe’s memories from his time spent overseas in World War II are vivid and unforgettable.
The 94-year-old U.S. Army veteran and former Crown Point mayor describes it as an “interesting time.”
“I’m glad I got to serve,” Forsythe said recently, sitting in his Crown Point home surrounded by old war medical photographs, a guitar, his Veterans of Foreign Wars cap and medals that serve as reminders more than 75 years later.
Forsythe was drafted into the military in 1944 when he was 19 years old.
“I tried to enlist in the Navy, and they wouldn’t take me. They said I was underweight. I tried to enlist in the Merchant Marine, and they wouldn’t take me. So, I just waited,” Forsythe said. “I was a senior in high school and during the Christmas break, I got a draft notice from the U.S. Army.”
During World War II, Forsythe served three years as a dental technician at a hospital camp in England — a job that he said was given to him as a result of his shoe size being too big.
“It’s kind of a funny story,” he said.
Before officially going into service, Forsythe had to go to a reception center in Indianapolis to be given the proper clothing to join the war.
“They wanted to give you the clothes and get you out in three days — get you on a ship somewhere,” he said. “Because they couldn’t fit me with shoes, I was there for three weeks. … Shoes was a big item for me because I wear 12.5, long and narrow.”
He finally got his shoes, and the first train that was leaving at that time was going to a medical training camp to Texas. After completing his training and a couple of transfers to the Air Force, Forsythe was sent to the 119 General Hospital in England.
Treating the wounded
As a dental technician, Forsythe said he worked in a laboratory and made false teeth and glass eyes, which he said was “really different.”
“That was interesting,” he said.
One of Forsythe’s most vivid memories was the time he spent treating soldiers who arrived with graphic wounds and trauma from the Battle of the Bulge.
As planes flew over the hospital camp on their way to Normandy as part of D-Day, soldiers arrived with serious injuries.
Forsythe said there were five, 1,000-bed hospitals in the camp. When the soldiers arrived, an extra 1,000 beds needed to be placed in each camp for the more than 10,000 wounded soldiers.
“This is the winter of 1943-44, and it was one of the worst winters that they had in Europe,” Forsythe said. “Germans overran our supplies at one point at the post. We didn’t have replacement clothing and all of us that weren’t in the fighting ranks had to give up our winter clothing, which included our long underwear and winter coats. It was brutal. Really cold.
“I wasn’t too comfortable, but that was better than having to fight on the line like the other guys had to.”
After the war, Forsythe was sent to Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana where he was a medical photographer, responsible for documenting wounds of soldiers and how doctors worked to repair them with plastic surgery.
“I photographed plastic surgery patients in the operating room while doctors were doing the surgery. I still have about 200 pictures of that,” Forsythe said, showing some of the photos, including one of a burn victim who underwent extensive skin graft surgery to reconstruct his face. “A lot of people never see stuff like this.”
Forsythe, who said he never had to fight on the battlefield during World War II, reflecting back to that time, said he was “fortunate he had big feet.”
Forsythe would go on to serve in the Army Reserves in the Korean War in 1950.
Dedication to serve
Forsythe, who served two terms as Crown Point mayor from 1984 to 1991, is an active member of the Crown Point VFW and American Legion. He has been involved in numerous veterans’ events and causes over the years, including Crown Point’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
His dedication to go above and beyond in service on military duty in the Crown Point community since his return home from war earned him the 2019 military Patriot Award, awarded by the Department of Defense.
“I was surprised,” Forsythe said of finding out he was this year’s winner. “Thankful, too.”
The Lake Court House Foundation will honor Forsythe at the Patriot Brunch Sept. 8 in the Maki Ballroom of the Old Lake County Courthouse. The brunch is a part of the foundation’s Patriot Week, which celebrates the spirit of patriotism and civic duty.
This year’s winners, which includes businessman and philanthropist Richard Schweitzer, were selected from nominations submitted by the public, making this year the first time the Lake Court House Foundation has turned to the community for help in finding honorees.
“The Patriot Brunch is an opportunity to celebrate the patriotism of a past or present Lake County resident who embodies the spirit of community,” Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the Lake Court House Foundation, said in a news release.
Forsythe said he is looking forward to the celebration.
Until then, the veteran said he is proud to continue to share his story of service to anyone willing to listen.
“War is always an interesting subject. I think most people can’t relate to those in combat. They can’t relate to being shot at, hiding in foxholes and being hungry and cold. ... (Sharing stories) let’s people know what we’ve went through,” Forsythe said. “I think it is necessary to let people know that war is not fun. But, I am glad I got to serve.”