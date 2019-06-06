Each night before he slept, W.F. “Bill” Wellman would dig a foxhole.
The deeper he dug, the greater chance he had of waking up alive the next morning, he recalled this week.
“I always slept underground — always,” Wellman said of his time serving in World War II. “I was good at digging foxholes. The first time I woke up after sleeping in a foxhole, I looked up at my little pup tent over the top of me to keep dry, and I could see the holes where flack had hit. And that’s the reason I went down another foot.”
Now, 75 years later, Wellman still spends plenty of time underground -- in his basement -- in “Bill’s Man Cave.”
The 94-year-old Valparaiso veteran looks up at his blue U.S. Marine Corps uniform, decorated with military medals and ribbons from his time as a staff sergeant. The uniform’s shadowbox is surrounded by medals, old photographs and letters to the veteran from past presidents, including Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
Each artifact serves as a reminder of those who made sacrifices for their country during World War II.
Wellman said even though a “thank you” isn't needed, it’s always appreciated by those who sacrificed.
“It’s always good to hear,” he said.
Stories of Honor
As we mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, The Times wants to say “thank you” and honor the men and women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, Reservists and veterans with a new program called Stories of Honor.
Readers are encouraged to nominate their Region military heroes from all branches of service and eras by telling us stories of allegiance, heroism and determination from the nominees' time of service.
Eleven nominations will be selected in upcoming weeks. Each of those stories then will told, including in the voice of the honoree.
The nominations for the 2019 Stories of Honor program will be accepted through July 16. Honoree articles will publish each Sunday for 10 weeks starting June 23.
'A thing called patriotism'
Wellman joined the Marines when he was 17.
“In those days, a thing called patriotism was so thick you could cut it with a knife. Everybody wanted to go to war,” Wellman said. “Patriotism was amazing. There would be whole football teams, whole basketball teams from high school that were going to service.”
He dropped out of his senior year of high school, joined three friends and hopped on a Greyhound bus to Indianapolis to enlist. At first, the eager teen was turned down after a doctor claimed he had high blood pressure and would not be in the best medical condition to handle the stress of the war.
“The last thing in the world I thought would happen was being turned down because of health reasons,” Wellman said with a chuckle. “The other three fellows got on another bus and headed to California, and I got back on that Greyhound to Valparaiso.”
Wellman turned to his doctor at home, a retired colonel from World War I. Angry with the previous diagnosis, the doctor told him there was nothing wrong with his heart.
He just had what was dubbed “white coat syndrome.”
“You get excited. If I go to the doctor’s office, I jump in blood pressure,” Wellman said.
The doctor gave him “a special bottle of medicine” to take before being tested again a month later, her recalled. Wellman said he swallowed a spoonful, passed the examination and headed to boot camp.
'The last big one'
Wellman spent time in the South Pacific and Japan during the war. The Marine was part of a team of 12 men who “always stuck together.”
The men traveled with a small radar unit that would be placed in bicycle-drawn carts along with a tent and generator.
“We would go in with the first wave and get to the highest point before we set up and secured. And when we got to that point, we could pick up airplanes 80 miles around us,” Wellman said, adding that the little black tent was needed to shield the radar and keep the environment dark so the Marines could track blips on the small screen.
“If you'd see a blip on it, it would mean a plane.”
If a foe was detected on the radar, Wellman would call in a U.S. fighter plane to face the enemy.
On Easter 1945, months before the war officially ended, Wellman was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
“That was our last real ... the last big one,” Wellman said of the island, which was code-named The Iceberg. “We would find a place that was good and dry. Some of them were burial grounds. They were, but it was dry. So, that’s where we made our headquarters.”
The same day he arrived, he remembers running into legendary war correspondent and Indiana native Ernie Pyle.
“When we landed, as we were circling with our boats to the land, we passed Ernie Pyle. He had just got back from Europe, and 18 days later after we saw him, he was killed on the island of Ie Shima,” Wellman said.
Two months later, Wellman was approached by a captain who told him he would be going home. He had caught Malaria overseas.
He boarded a ship that same night, but it took two days before the group was able to pull out of the harbor.
“Each night was like watching the Fourth of July in Chicago. That harbor was hit every night by the Japanese,” Wellman said.
Wellman was referring to Japanese kamikaze pilots who flew suicide missions, crashing planes into American ships.
It would take 32 days before the veteran was able to return home.
'I just did my job'
Howard W. Popp, of Hobart, entered the armed forces Oct. 15, 1943.
“The day after I turned 18 I was drafted. Went out to the mailbox, and boom, there it was. Adios, my butt was gone,” said the Army veteran in a 2018 recorded interview.
He was a private in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, which provided support and service to many operations, including the Normandy Campaign. Popp laid wire and hung communication cables for telegrams and communication that were vital to the success of several operations.
Popp was stationed in Germany during the Battle of the Bulge — the last major military counter-offensive against the Allied forces from December 1944 to January 1945.
On June 6, 1944, celebrated as D-Day, the Allied armies began the invasion of Europe, landing thousands of British, Canadian and American soldiers on the beaches of Normandy, France. In response, Adolf Hitler poured his army into Western Europe, ensuring Germany’s defeat in the east.
Soviet troops advanced into Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Romania, while Hitler gathered his armies to drive the Americans and British back from Germany in the Battle of the Bulge.
One of the most vivid memories Popp has from that battle was a night the U.S. Army was traveling across the Rhine River to deliver cables.
“We were half way across and s--- hit the fan,” Popp said. “I was driving a tank, we were supposed to bank it. I was backing it up, and all of a sudden a couple of German planes flew over. And the guy behind me, he had a gun and shot one down. He shot that son of a bitch, and everyone was scared. We didn’t know what was going on.”
Donna Seeley, Popp’s daughter, said her father recalled that a German paratrooper had survived the attack and met them, sticking a piece of wood between the tank’s track, completely disabling it.
The Americans were stuck, but that didn’t stop Popp.
“I had to do the job with my hands,” he said. Popp waited until it was dark and grabbed the cables to deliver, traveling across minefields.
That act earned him the Certificate of Merit. Awarded by Cmdr. Harold W. Rice, the certificate states, “Private First Class Howard W. Popp from 24th of February 1945 to 31st March 1945, through his devotion to duty, and complete disregard for personal safety, continued installation of vital communications through enemy minefields in the dead of night.”
Popp was honorably discharged April 14, 1946.
“When I left, I told mom I would be back,” Popp said teary-eyed. “I’m here now.”
Seeley describes her father as a “bad a--.” She said he never forgot about his service in World War II, but he also never talked about it with his family.
“I remember when I was really little I would ask him about it, and he would go, ‘Oh, you don’t need to know anything. We don’t need to talk about that,” Seeley said. “Him and my brother (who served two tours in Vietnam) just say, ‘I just did my job.’”
Despite that, the now 94-year-old veteran — without hesitation — says he would do it all again.
'A thing of the past'
Wellman relives his time spent overseas every day.
For the past four years, the proud former Marine has spent every evening pushing 24 notes out to be played digitally, via speakers.
The distinctive bugle melody, traditionally performed at military funerals, is the same one he listened to nearly eight decades ago during the first two days aboard the hospital ship heading back home.
“Our duty was burial at sea. There were only eight walking patients. Everybody else was banged up bad,” Wellman said.
He can “still see the splashes into the water” as 14 young Marines were laid to rest.
“I almost tear up every time I hear taps,” Wellman said. “It is something that you just remember. It sticks in your mind. Something that you just never forget.”
But every day that passes, the memories of World War II disappear as the men and women who fought and won the war are now in their late 80s and 90s.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 496,777 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive in 2018.
With the number of veterans of World War II dwindling, Wellman said it’s important for veterans to share the tales of the bad and good times from the war.
“We’re going to be a thing of the past pretty soon. The story and the storytellers, we’re dying off fast,” Wellman said. “I think it is good to tell the younger generations that our generation did some fantastic things. That’s the reason we call them The Greatest Generation.”