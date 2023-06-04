VALPARAISO — Ninety years ago, in 1933, a job training program began in the United States that brought miles of drainage work to Porter County and untold acres of new forests.

The Civilian Conservation Corps had camps throughout Northwest Indiana, including Camp Calumet, about a half-mile from the Porter County Courthouse.

Two actors helped tell the story of the CCC on Saturday outside the 1860 sheriff’s residence, across the street from the Porter County Museum, which sponsored the living-history program.

Adam Walker of Windsor, Ontario, grew up in Cedar Lake and lived a few years in Valparaiso. He formerly worked for the National Park Service and still works in conservation.

He brought some of his vintage tools with him.

“The border guard got a kick out of some of the stuff I had here,” he said.

In addition to the usual shovels and rakes, Walker showed a seed planter used by CCC enrollees. They would stab the ground with the tool, maneuver the handles to widen the hole, drop a seed and use their foot to cover the hole. After that, they would take a few steps and repeat the process.

Often, but not always, CCC workers planted trees. Their legacy is easy to find. Just look for trees growing in a straight line and spaced about the same distance apart.

“Every camp was different,” said Ian Baker of Michigan City. Some focused on building structures, carpentry, agriculture or other trades. “It was sort of what was needed in the area,” he explained.

Camp Calumet had workers digging ditches, providing irrigation and drainage. “By the time they were done, they laid 9 miles of drain tile,” Baker said.

The Valpo Vale, the Camp Calumet newspaper, has been digitized and is available online.

A camp functioned for about a year at Indiana Dunes State Park, which was in its infancy; it was established in 1925. Some buildings built by the enlistees there are still standing.

“The CCC helped that park become more established,” Walker said.

Enrollees were all men, mostly young but also some veterans of the Spanish-American War or World War I. “Typically it would be an unemployed single man, typically between 18 and 28,” Baker said.

The Great Depression spurred the job training program. Enrollees had two years to develop skills and get jobs. In the meantime, they got a lot of work done. “You had bodies, you had a working force,” Walker said.

“It was just anywhere and everywhere,” Baker said, with workers transported in trucks, mostly civilian Ford trucks, to wherever the work had to be done.

At first, the CCC crews were issued World War I military surplus gear. Over time, gear designed for the CCC was developed. A black and red buffalo plaid coat was one of the CCC items later in the program.

The Army designed and issued gear to the CCC as a sort of testing grounds to see what worked and what didn’t, Baker said. He wore a denim pullover shirt to prove his point.

“Who wants to pull over a denim shirt they’ve been sweating in for 12 hours?” he said.

Some of the CCC workers ripped the shirt down the front for better airflow.

By the time the program ended in 1942, enrollment had been dropping and there was talk of phasing out the program. U.S. involvement in World War II accelerated that process.