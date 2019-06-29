WHITING — To say Jeff Myers loves airplanes would be an understatement.
The first thing you’ll notice walking into his Whiting home is the hundreds of model military airplanes on display, most of which are from the World War II era.
He loves the hobby so much that model kits can be found stacked to the ceiling of his basement. A work station is set up downstairs too, where Jeff neatly airbrushes and paints each piece of aircraft from the wings and spinner to the tiny figurines that will be placed in the cockpit.
Each model, on average, can take up to a month for the crafter to completely finish.
“It’s tedious work, but I enjoy it and piecing them all together,” said Jeff, who has been building model airplanes since he was 10-years old. “I have always liked aviation … would have liked to be a pilot.”
The planes remind Jeff of his war hero, Kenneth J. Myers.
Kenneth, Jeff’s father, served as a U.S. Navy dive bomber pilot in World War II from 1941 to 1945.
Kenneth flew a Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bomber and was involved in several confirmed bomb hits on enemy ships in the Pacific, Jeff said. His father was also credited with shooting down enemy planes during the war.
“I’m very proud of his record and to have a father that was a pilot in World War II,” Jeff said. “He helped win the war with his courage and skill. I’m so proud of it.”
Jeff, who says he was “always military oriented,” was inspired by his father’s heroism growing up.
Roughly 23 years after Kenneth returned home from war, Jeff would find himself defending his country in the same area overseas.
“It’s really crazy when you think about it,” said the 70-year-old Vietnam War U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Honoring his father
While the time spent with his father was short, Jeff said the memories he has and the stories that were shared with him had a big impact on his life and the appreciation he has for those who serve.
“My parents divorced when I was an early age. I didn’t see him for a long time afterward, but I remember the stories my mom and uncle told about him and his time in war,” Jeff said. “I wish I would have learned more from my dad, but from what I know, I am proud of him. He’s still my hero.”
The World War II veteran grew up in Kentland, Indiana.
Kenneth joined the U.S. Navy while in his early 20s. After completing basic training, he was accepted into flight school and became a pilot.
“There was a sense of patriotism when he joined the navy when the war started,” Jeff said.
After he got his wings, Kenneth was stationed in the East Coast and assigned to different aircraft carriers in the Pacific.
“The Pacific was very treacherous and the weather could change from good to bad. If you had to ditch your plane, it was like a tiny speck of ocean for rescue parties trying to rescue you,” Jeff said, recalling a story Kenneth shared with his wife.
“In one incident after a battle, they were flying back to their carrier and one of their co-pilots had to ditch his plane. As they went over, (Kenneth) said they could see sharks attacking the pilot and his gunner. My father couldn’t do anything about it because they were out of ammunition.”
Kenneth also shared his observations of the enemy.
“I remember my father saying that Japanese planes were very, very good planes — maneuverable and faster. But our planes were armored and the Japanese weren’t, so they were easier to shoot down. One single burst of machine gun fire distorted Japanese planes,” Jeff said. “The Japanese pilots were good pilots, well trained and fearless. But, our pilots would turn out to be better toward the end of the war. We were able to defeat them.”
After the war was over, Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was stationed at Naval Air Station Glenview, north of Chicago on Lake Michigan.
He died in 1979.
Serving in Vietnam
Jeff spent 19 months in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969.
While there, Jeff served in infantry. He began as a rifleman and later became a fire team leader and an assistant squad leader. He fought in four major combat operations — Operations Nicollet Bay, Daring Rebel, Bold Pursuit and Pipestone Canyon.
“Luckily, I never got hit. During my tour of duty, I would say 65% of my platoon became causalities. We had nine killed and about 11 or 12 wounded,” Jeff said, adding that he still stays in contact with fellow members of his platoon. “Thank God I came back alive without getting crippled, hurt or anything.”
One fear Jeff recalled he always had in Vietnam was walking into an ambush.
“Once you got hit by fully automatic weapons, there was a very little chance of not getting killed or seriously wounded,” he said. “At times we would guard bridges and then we always went on patrols. During the dry season in the summertime, we went on three or four week combat operations that were search and destroy missions. We would sweep a certain area and make contact with the enemy.”
Sometimes, Jeff recalled, the enemy was different than what some expected.
“Our squad was up patrolling in the mountains and we are walking, went in a circle. When we come back on our trial, we found tiger tracks following us. There were tigers up there and they followed us maybe 75 feet.
"Several Marines over there were killed or dragged away,” Jeff said. “We never saw the tigers in person. We just found the tracks.”
In addition to the Viet Cong, Jeff had to fend off deadly snakes, leeches and mosquitoes in the oppressive heat. With a lack of safe drinking water and proper hygiene facilities, disease was a challenge too. At one point, Jeff contracted malaria.
“I had it for five days,” Jeff said. “My temperature, I remember, was 103.8 and I was on IV for eight hours. It was rough.”
Jeff said his time spent in Vietnam has given him a greater appreciation for what he has today.
“You definitely count your blessings,” Jeff said sitting inside his Whiting home, surrounded by his combat photos and medals from the war, including the Navy Achievement Medal.
“There's a lot of sacrifice that the veterans give to protect this country. Our country is a great country because of all the fighting men and women. Their legacy should never be forgotten.”