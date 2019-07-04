Stories of Honor Program

The Times' Stories of Honor program will feature stories of Region men and women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, reservists and veterans.

How it works

Readers are asked to nominate their military heroes by telling us stories of allegiance, heroism and determination from the nominees' times of service. Eleven nominations will be selected as finalists. Each story will then be told through our newspaper and website.

Honorees will come from all branches of the military, representing every conflict since World War II.

Nominations can be emailed to James Pellegrini at james.pellegrini@nwi.com, or mailed to the Times office at 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321.

Program Timeline

Nominations are accepted through July 16.