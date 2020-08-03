Hobart administration recommends going virtual for first quarter of the 2020-21 school year

"We now sit with Lake County's current positivity rate at 11.8% with a seven-day rolling average of 8% (as of July 24), and the CDC reports 6-10% for the entire state," Buffington writes. "This data changes daily with society doing summer activities that promote transmission if precautions are not taken."

Professional organizations have been contacted regarding extracurricular activities to request changes in scheduling, the superintendent said.

The district will continue to work with state and local health departments for further recommendations throughout the proposed e-learning period.

If positivity rates show an acceptable decrease, the superintendent said the district would plan for an in-person return on Oct. 12.

Students' first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Buffington said reopening with current data would go against the recommendations of experts.

"With transmission high, it is inevitable that COVID-19 will enter our schools," Buffington writes. "How much is acceptable? How long before we close because of quarantine and isolation due to transmission? We cannot think that everything is fine when positivity rates and transmission with this pandemic are high."