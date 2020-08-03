You are the owner of this article.
Hobart administration recommends going virtual for first quarter of the 2020-21 school year
Hobart administration recommends going virtual for first quarter of the 2020-21 school year

Hobart STEM

Hobart student Ares Marks demonstrates a simple game program in 2019 using a programming language called Scratch.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HOBART — School City of Hobart administrators are recommending students begin their school year with e-learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendation, which will be brought to the Hobart school board on Thursday at 7 p.m., requests that students participate in e-learning through Oct. 9, according to a letter from the district's superintendent.

Career and technical education programs may continue in small groups, and extracurricular programs are currently under review, Hobart's Superintendent Peggy Buffington wrote.

Administrators are making their recommendation based on new guidance shared Friday by the Lake County Health Department establishing thresholds for positivity rates as district leaders contemplate a return to school.

In the new Lake County guidance, positivity rates of 5% and below should signal in-person learning for all students.

Rates of 6% to 10% would allow for in-person education among elementary students and a hybrid or online model for middle and high school aged students.

Rates of 11% to 12% would trigger in-person learning for elementary students and no in-person instruction at the high school level.

Finally, rates of 13% and above should elicit no in-person instruction at any level.

"We now sit with Lake County's current positivity rate at 11.8% with a seven-day rolling average of 8% (as of July 24), and the CDC reports 6-10% for the entire state," Buffington writes. "This data changes daily with society doing summer activities that promote transmission if precautions are not taken."

Professional organizations have been contacted regarding extracurricular activities to request changes in scheduling, the superintendent said.

The district will continue to work with state and local health departments for further recommendations throughout the proposed e-learning period.

If positivity rates show an acceptable decrease, the superintendent said the district would plan for an in-person return on Oct. 12.

Students' first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Buffington said reopening with current data would go against the recommendations of experts.

"With transmission high, it is inevitable that COVID-19 will enter our schools," Buffington writes. "How much is acceptable? How long before we close because of quarantine and isolation due to transmission? We cannot think that everything is fine when positivity rates and transmission with this pandemic are high."

Families, collecting materials for the start of the school year this week, will be provided with Chromebooks and a guide to Hobart's e-learning protocol.

Students will be expected to follow a set school day schedule remotely if the e-learning plan is adopted by the Hobart board.

Recommendations in Hobart come as Lake Central's administrators have proposed their own delay to the start of the school year.

Districts like the Gary Community School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools and Portage Township Schools, as well as Thornton Fractional District 215, have already adopted virtual starts for their 2020-21 school year.

"While I know there is unhappiness surrounding this recommendation, the COVID-19 pandemic proves repeatedly that normalcy is hard to achieve as the experts learn, grow and change their positions often," Buffington writes. "Think, in such a short amount of time, how much the information and recommendations have changed. All we can do is make the adjustments and move forward as responsibly as we can."

More information about the School City of Hobart's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at hobart.k12.in.us.

Read the superintendent's full letter here:

Download PDF School City of Hobart virtual reopening recommendation letter

