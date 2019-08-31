HOBART — City officials said there many occasions when patients call for ambulances for non-emergency medical situations.
Sometimes, Hobart paramedics have been dispatched to the same location multiple times a day for those purposes.
Those excessive non-emergency medical calls, like for lift assists, could result in charges.
The City Council is contemplating adding such a fee to reduce situations in which paramedics are sent to locations but no medical service or transportation is provided.
“There are people who abuse it and everybody suffers because of it,” Councilman Dan Waldrop said.
Councilman Dave Vinzant said creating a charge wouldn’t be to recover costs associated with services but to prevent the situations from happening.
Fire Chief Randy Smith suggested allowing four non-emergency medical calls per month at the same location and charging a no-transport fee for each call after that.
“It does put a burden on our department,” Smith said.
The amount that would be charged hasn't yet been set.
Smith said there are a variety of reasons people could call for an ambulance for lift assists and other non-emergency situations.
There are some people who don't have family or others nearby who could help them. There are others who do have family in the area, but they want their independence.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said there also could be temporary occasions in which a location receives several non-emergency medical calls. That could include while people are recovering at home following surgeries or other situations.
Although supportive of a no-transport fee, Smith said there are some people who don't have insurance and don't have the means to pay the charge.
There are methods in place in which the city could waive fees for certain situations.
Waldrop said the council could adjust the fee if it's determined changes are needed.
In addition to the no-transport fee, Hobart also is considering adding an advanced life support intercept charge.
Smith said Lake Station has a basic life support ambulance. There are occasions in which there is a need to intercept that ambulance so advanced life support can be provided to patients while they are transported to hospitals.
Including the intercept fee would allow Hobart to charge Lake Station for those services.
Smith said Lake Station is aware of the situation and has agreed to pay the charge.
The proposed no-transport and intercept charges would require an amendment to the city's fee ordinance before they could become effective. The council could consider such action in September.