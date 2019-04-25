HOBART — An armed attempted robbery suspect is at large, police say. Officers are currently searching the area for the man and tell the public to exercise caution.
Earlier Thursday a man attempted to rob Foremost Liquors at 428 N. Wisconsin St. in Hobart.
Surveillance images show the man holding a handgun pointed at the cashier. The suspect is a white man who was wearing a green Notre Dame Fighting Irish hoodie with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath during the attempted robbery, the photo shows.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 219-942-1125, ext.1022. If someone sees this man, police ask that they call 911.
Limited information on the attempted armed robbery was available Wednesday afternoon and police said they will provide further details at a later time Wednesday.
