{{featured_button_text}}
Robbery suspect

The suspect was caught on surveillance images during the attempted robbery in Hobart. The police are asking the public's help in identifying the man, who is still at large.

 Provided by the Hobart Police Department

HOBART — An armed attempted robbery suspect is at large, police say. Officers are currently searching the area for the man and tell the public to exercise caution.

Earlier Thursday a man attempted to rob Foremost Liquors at 428 N. Wisconsin St. in Hobart.

Surveillance images show the man holding a handgun pointed at the cashier. The suspect is a white man who was wearing a green Notre Dame Fighting Irish hoodie with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath during the attempted robbery, the photo shows.  

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 219-942-1125, ext.1022. If someone sees this man, police ask that they call 911.

Limited information on the attempted armed robbery was available Wednesday afternoon and police said they will provide further details at a later time Wednesday. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News/Crime Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.