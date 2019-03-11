HOBART — A new contractor has been selected to handle the Third Street bridge replacement project.
The Board of Public Works and Safety has awarded a construction contract to ICC Group, Inc. The company's bid came in at just under $6.4 million.
Bob Fulton, president of the city's Sanitary/Stormwater District Board, said he hopes ICC Group can begin mobilizing by the end of the month and start working in April to replace the bridge over Lake George.
It's expected the area will be closed to traffic until the summer of 2020, Fulton said. There will be some additional work to finish, including landscaping, after the new bridge opens to traffic.
This is the second time Hobart had to bid the project. Gariup Construction was initially hired in June of last year to handle the work.
After Gariup received the contract, utility relocation caused delays in starting the bridge demolition. Gariup decided to withdraw from the project, and the city began seeking new bids earlier this year.
Fulton said there won't be many bridges in the area that will look like the new structure.
It will include brick and limestone, and it will have features to complement the city's downtown area.
There are water restriction issues associated with the existing bridge, and the design of the new structure will enhance the flow of the lake to reduce flooding.
Fulton said there also is little clearance under the current bridge, so it is difficult for watercraft to pass below it.
There will be about 8 feet of headroom for boats after the new bridge is in place.
Fulton said several entities are involved in the bridge replacement, including Hobart's Redevelopment Commission, Sanitary/Stormwater District Board and the Board of Public Works and Safety. The Lake County Board of Commissioners also is contributing $1 million to the project.