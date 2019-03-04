HOBART — The city saw reductions in several areas of crime in 2018, and the Police Department looks to continue with proactive efforts to enhance public safety.
Statistics from the Police Department show the 77 burglaries last year in Hobart were about 21 percent less than what was reported in 2017.
Police Chief Rick Zormier said Hobart has had three consecutive years in which “burglaries have stayed at 20-year lows.”
“Some of that is attributable to our officers taking a greater focus on the residential neighborhoods and having fairly good success in catching and charging burglary suspects that were responsible for a series of complaints,” Zormier said.
There were 37 auto theft cases in Hobart in 2018, which was 15 less than what the city experienced in the previous year.
Shoplifting increased from 406 cases in 2017 to 477 in 2018.
“Shopliftings in our retail districts are always prevalent year in and year out,” Zormier said.
Hobart's four homicides in 2018 were two more than the city had in the previous year.
Zormier said police filed charges in each of the cases. The people arrested in the homicides were either related to the victims or personally connected to them, Zormier said.
The city's 2018 homicide cases include the shooting death of T. Edward Page, a prominent local attorney and former magistrate judge.
William "Bill" Landske, a former Cedar Lake councilman and the husband of deceased state Sen. Sue Landske, was charged in the murder that occurred in August at the attorney's home. Landske was one of Page’s clients.
Domestic disputes, disturbances and fights decreased from 2,346 in 2017 to 1,899 last year.
Zormier said the 346 reports of simple assault/battery in 2018 were nearly 23 percent less than what was reported in 2017.
Robberies reduced from 11 in 2017 to 9 in 2018. There was one less rape case last year than Hobart had in 2017.
“Hobart continues to be a very safe community, and the relatively low number of crimes against a person are indicative of that,” Zormier said.