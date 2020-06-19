Hobart cop to return to patrol duty following Facebook remarks, chief says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — A police officer who took leave following racial remarks on Facebook is set to return to patrol duty.

In an email to The Times, Hobart Police Chief Rick Zormier said Cpl. Matt Luke has been disciplined with a three-day suspension without pay.

Luke also is required to take cultural sensitivity training for violating the department's social media policy and employee discipline policy, Zormier said.

"Corporal Luke has had no previous disciplinary action, and no formal complaints. He has maintained a clean service record for 18 years," Zormier said in an email. "He was very contrite for (his) actions. Corporal Luke will continue his career in Patrol Services."

In a previous Times report, Zormier said Luke had a "stellar police record."

It was not immediately clear when Luke was suspended, nor when he would return back to patrol services. Zormier was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

In early June, Luke posted a comment on Facebook in response to a post that explained the difference between saying "Black lives matter" and "All lives matter."

His comment, in full, read: