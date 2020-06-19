Hobart cop to return to patrol duty following Facebook remarks, chief says

HOBART — A police officer who took leave following racial remarks on Facebook is set to return to patrol duty.
In an email to The Times, Hobart Police Chief Rick Zormier said Cpl. Matt Luke has been disciplined with a three-day suspension without pay.
Luke also is required to take cultural sensitivity training for violating the department's social media policy and employee discipline policy, Zormier said.
"Corporal Luke has had no previous disciplinary action, and no formal complaints. He has maintained a clean service record for 18 years," Zormier said in an email. "He was very contrite for (his) actions. Corporal Luke will continue his career in Patrol Services."
In a previous Times report, Zormier said Luke had a "stellar police record."
It was not immediately clear when Luke was suspended, nor when he would return back to patrol services. Zormier was not immediately available for comment on Friday.
In early June, Luke posted a comment on Facebook in response to a post that explained the difference between saying "Black lives matter" and "All lives matter."
His comment, in full, read:
"While other races don't talk about crimes against each other, they also don't protest, riot and loot and pretend like other races are the main reason their people are dying. You know what response times are like for GSWs (gunshot wounds) and homicides and shots-fired calls in the black community? They're terrible, and why would they get any better? Yes, the police have a duty to protect their communities, but if they get there in a timely fashion, they're going to be wrong no matter what action they take. If they wait until the dust settles, nobody cares who died. So go ahead and continue believing cops are killing black people daily without just cause. Just a heads up, by doing so you aren't helping black lives."
Zormier said Luke's written message was "intended differently as the message received by some."
"While his comments may seem insensitive, I do not believe a racist or bias overtone was intended," Zormier said. "His comments were not a discussion of Hobart Police services, rather of a more urban area. Gunshot victims and homicides are uncommon in Hobart."
Zormier also said Luke's response time to calls is 90 seconds faster than the department average.
According to documents provided to The Times, Luke's average response time for calls that came in from Jan 1. to June 11 was 4:23. For the same time period, the department average was 5:53.
Zormier said the probe into Luke's comments has been closed, adding "there will be no further comments on this investigation."
