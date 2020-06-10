Hobart cop under investigation for racial remarks on Facebook, police chief says

HOBART — A Hobart cop is under internal investigation for inflammatory social media comments regarding race, including police response times to black neighborhoods, the police chief confirmed.
Hobart Cpl. Matt Luke, a patrolman and 18-year veteran of the department, returned to work Wednesday after using accrued paid time off while the department reviewed the situation, Police Chief Rick Zormier told The Times on Wednesday.
"We were made aware of the situation. It is under investigation to figure out what rule violations were committed, and we do intend for there to be discipline and some kind of mandatory training," Zormier said.
In a Facebook comment made late last week, apparently in response to the statement "Black lives matter," Luke stated:
"While other races don't talk about crimes against each other, they also don't protest, riot and loot and pretend like other races are the main reason their people are dying. You know what response times are like for GSWs (gunshot wounds) and homicides and shots-fired calls in the black community? They're terrible, and why would they get any better? Yes, the police have a duty to protect their communities, but if they get there in a timely fashion, they're going to be wrong no matter what action they take. If they wait until the dust settles, nobody cares who died. So go ahead and continue believing cops are killing black people daily without just cause. Just a heads up, by doing so you aren't helping black lives."
A probe into Luke's comment was set to continue Wednesday, Zormier said.
Zormier said Luke hasn't had any disciplinary action in his file for the past seven years, during which Zormier has been chief.
"He's never even had a written complaint or official complaint filed against him," Zormier said, adding Luke has a "stellar police record."
Zormier said the social media post is not reflective of how the department feels.
"Hobart is diverse. We have people of color that live in every neighborhood of this city. We don't have a particular neighborhood that I would say classifies as a minority neighborhood," Zormier said. "When he was making (the) comment, according to his version, (he was) making the comment these things happen (but) not in our community."
Zormier said location or race never play into response times by his police department.
"His comments were poorly written. It wasn't something that should have ever been said, even if he was referring to other communities that maybe do have segregated neighborhoods or what have you," Zormier said. "He's not been a police officer anywhere else. (He) doesn't have a right or an experience to feed off of to make a comment of that nature.
"Had he worked somewhere that those things occurred ... then maybe he can try to explain why those things happen ... but he doesn't have any experience in that department. I certainly don't have experience in that department."
Zormier said police response times are reviewed annually and officer evaluations are conducted semi-annually, usually in July and November.
According to Zormier, Luke's response times are "up there with everybody else's."
The Times has requested a copy of Luke's response times.
